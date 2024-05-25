Sean Diddy Combs Believes The Video Of Him Beating Cassie Ventura 'Doesn't Tell Full Story'; Here's What Source Says

Trigger warning: This article contains references to physical abuse and violence.

It is claimed that Sean Diddy Combs is upset after a video recently emerged on the internet, in which he was shown assaulting his girlfriend at the time, Cassie, born Casandra Ventura.

According to a member of Combs’ inner circle who told The Post, the video fails to tell the whole truth. According to the insider who made this revelation first, Combs is particularly angered by its context and timing.

Allegations and reactions

A disturbing video released on May 19 by CNN showed Combs chasing Cassie up and down a corridor at InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles, which has since been closed. In this footage, Combs, with only a towel around his waist collar-grabs her before throwing her on the ground. He also kicks her while she’s down, as well as drags her by her sweatshirt. Additionally, when cornered, he hurls a glass vase at her.

Combs apologized through an Instagram post after the video was released. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted," he said.

On another note, Cassie (now married to Alex Fine) expressed gratitude for people’s support when she spoke about the clip: “With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Broader legal troubles

The release of this particular tape coincides with other major legal problems for Diddy himself. Prior to this, Homeland Security had raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami during an ongoing sex trafficking probe executed weeks ago. Rape and abuse allegations were filed against Combs by Cassie in November 2023 while he gave denials, but they managed to settle less than 24 hours later.

In addition to these claims, there are now six more lawsuits pending that accuse Diddy of sexual misconduct or other criminal activities. The most recent of these was just made by a former student at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), who says she was drugged and raped by him in the 1990s. Some of the accusations against Combs have been denied.

Combs’ point of view

Combs’ insider believes that he sees the video as simply being about something other than worrying about the raids on his residences. According to the source, Combs suspects an agenda behind the timing of this video. Moreover, despite apologizing, Combs still maintains that this footage doesn’t capture everything that happened during those events.

Due to these ongoing legal battles and the public release of incriminating footage, Diddy’s reputation continues to take hits. As we follow cases, it remains to be seen how far his alleged atrocities go and how much they weigh on him.

