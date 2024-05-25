Shrek 2 Retold: Everything We Know About The Shot-By-Shot Re-Imagining Of Classic Sequel

The official tailor of the upcoming Shrek 2 Retold was dropped yesterday (May 23) and is even more bizarre than the previous installment. The scene-by-scene remake comes 20 years after the release of the sequel film Shrek 2 (2004).

Six years ago over 200 storytellers had come together to make a similar shot-by-shot retelling of the original 2001 film Shrek was released by 3GI Industries on November 29, 2018. Shrek 2 Retold accomplishes everything stated on the tin but from hundreds of creatives' anarchic points of view. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming unique project.

It took quite a few hundreds of professionals to retell the story of Shrek

Despite several not-very-successful sequels spanning over two decades, Shrek is a popular and loved character who has remained in our minds still. Over 800 “animators, filmmakers, musicians, and storytellers” have come together to create Shrek 2 Retold, the huge and weird project that is a scene-by-scene remake of the 2004 classic sequel film.

Shrek 2 Retold is described as “a crowd-sourced, scene-for-scene remake of the greatest sequel ever told.”

Who is making Shrek 2 Retold? Where and when can you watch it?

The makers of the upcoming film include Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Verse) and the late Gilbert Gottfried feature along with several other lesser-known artists and animators. Founded by Grant Duffrin, the project is being made by 3GI Industries, best known for Sonic Rebuilt a shot-for-shot remake of the 1996 Sonic the Hedgehog OVA and the popular Shrekfest (2014-2023).

From appearances of the Family Guy to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the trailer gives a glimpse into the madness that awaits to be released on September 8 this year on 3GI’s official YouTube channel. It also features several absurd and crazy live-action and animated shot-by-shot videos ranging from passionately recreated classic moments to situations that are a little over nightmare-ish.

About the Oscar-winning Shrek franchise

One of the most popular in the genre, the animated fantasy comedy film franchise is loosely based on William Steig's 1990 children's book of the same name. The film series revolves around the titular character and comprises four installments, five spin-offs, and a few television specials. The Shrek films in chronological order are Shrek (2001), Shrek: The Ghost of Lord Farquaad (2003), Shrek 2 (2004), Far Far Away Idol (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), Shrek the Halls (2007), Shrek Forever After (2010), Scared Shrekless (2010), and Puss in Boots (2011), Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos (2012), The Pig Who Cried Werewolf (2011), Donkey's Christmas Shrektacular (2010), and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022).

The fifth installment of the Oscar-winning film series is reportedly set to release in 2025. However, no other details have been revealed regarding Shrek 5.

