Spider Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon opens up on his weight loss, reveals eating plant based diet

Jacob Batalon didn't need any Spider-Man superpowers to drop more than 100 pounds. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 25, shed pounds by following a plant-based diet and beginning a rigorous training regimen.

"I decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with my health and fitness at the end of 2019," he revealed to Men's Health as per PEOPLE."Even when I wasn't doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating." Batalon, who portrays Spider-Man series wingman Ned Leeds, felt it was time for a change when he couldn't go upstairs without being out of breath. With the assistance of a trainer, the celebrity started going to the gym six days a week for 90 minutes. Throughout 2020, each session includes an hour of weightlifting and a half hour of cardio.

With the support of his partner Brooke Reyna, Batalon began eating a plant-based diet in addition to exercising. "Recently, my girlfriend has actually gotten me into a plant-based diet, as well, and that's really helped my body and I can feel the difference between eating a lot of meat and eating plant-based stuff and that's really helped me, as well," he explained as per PEOPLE.

In 2020, Batalon shared a full-body mirror photo on Instagram, revealing his evolving look. In an unbuttoned brown jacket and black pants, the actor showed off his slimmer figure. "Don't try to get at me..imma be vibin all day cheee by the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now" the actor captioned the picture at the time.

