Survivor Season 46 Streaming Guide: Where to Watch, Time Zones, And Contestant List Unveiled

CBS has once again dispatched eighteen contestants to an island in Fiji, where they must confront the harsh challenges of desert island survival and fierce competition from fellow contenders for the chance to win a grand prize of $1 million. Yes, we are discussing CBS’ long-running reality television show Survivor, which returned to the network with its 46th installment this week.

The highly acclaimed and cult favorite survival show debuted the first episode of the latest season on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. and is expected to keep the slot for the remaining season as well. For the fans who eagerly await the twists, actions, and challenges of the show, below is a comprehensive guide to the streaming details.

Where to watch Survivor Season 46 — Streaming details explored

New episodes of Survivor season 46 will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesdays.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the show live as it airs on the Television. However, if you are a Paramount+ Essential user, you will have to wait until the next day to catch the latest episodes.

This format of Survivor season 46 remains the same as the previous seasons. The first two episodes of the show will air as two-hour installments between 8 and 10 p.m. EST. The following episodes will follow the show’s normal runtime of 90 minutes.

Time zone — Breakdown for the global fans

Time Zone Local Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 5 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 1 am Central European Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 6:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 9 am Japanese Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 10 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 12 pm

Contestant list — ‘They Must Learn to Adapt’ says host Jeff Probst in a teaser video

Soda Thompson

Maria Gonzalez

Tim Spicer

Venus Vafa

Bhanu Gopal

Tevin Davis

Randen Montalvo

Ben Katzman

Hunter McKnight

Liz Wilcox

Tiffany Ervin

Davin Jelinsky

Jemila Hussain-Adams

Kenzie Patty

Charlie Davis

Moriah Gaynor

Jessica Chong

Survivor 46, every Wednesday on CBS!

