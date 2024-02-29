Survivor Season 46 Streaming Guide: Where to Watch, Time Zones, And Contestant List Unveiled

Explore the streaming options, airing times, and contestant lineup for the latest installment of Survivor Season 46.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Feb 29, 2024  |  04:03 PM IST |  328
Survivor CBS
Survivor Season 46 on CBS (Survivor CBS)

CBS has once again dispatched eighteen contestants to an island in Fiji, where they must confront the harsh challenges of desert island survival and fierce competition from fellow contenders for the chance to win a grand prize of $1 million. Yes, we are discussing CBS’ long-running reality television show Survivor, which returned to the network with its 46th installment this week. 

The highly acclaimed and cult favorite survival show debuted the first episode of the latest season on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. and is expected to keep the slot for the remaining season as well. For the fans who eagerly await the twists, actions, and challenges of the show, below is a comprehensive guide to the streaming details. 


Where to watch Survivor Season 46 — Streaming details explored 

New episodes of Survivor season 46 will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesdays. 

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the show live as it airs on the Television. However, if you are a Paramount+ Essential user, you will have to wait until the next day to catch the latest episodes. 

Related Stories

Is Anthony Ramos Secretly A Prince? Find Out Amid His Finding Your Roots Appearance
entertainment
Is Anthony Ramos Secretly A Prince? Find Out Amid His Finding Your Roots Appearance
Porky's Actor Tony Ganios Dies At 64: Here's Everything To Know About Him
entertainment
Porky's Actor Tony Ganios Dies At 64: Here's Everything To Know About Him

This format of Survivor season 46 remains the same as the previous seasons. The first two episodes of the show will air as two-hour installments between 8 and 10 p.m. EST. The following episodes will follow the show’s normal runtime of 90 minutes. 

Advertisement

Time zone — Breakdown for the global fans 

Time Zone Local Date Time
Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 5 pm
Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 8 pm
Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 1 am
Central European Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 2 am
Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 6:30 am
Philippine Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 9 am
Japanese Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 10 am
Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 12 pm

Contestant list — ‘They Must Learn to Adapt’ says host Jeff Probst in a teaser video 


  • Soda Thompson
  • Maria Gonzalez
  • Tim Spicer
  • Venus Vafa
  • Bhanu Gopal
  • Tevin Davis
  • Randen Montalvo
  • Ben Katzman
  • Hunter McKnight 
  • Liz Wilcox 
  • Tiffany Ervin
  • Davin Jelinsky
  • Jemila Hussain-Adams
  • Kenzie Patty 
  • Charlie Davis
  • Moriah Gaynor
  • Jessica Chong 

Survivor 46, every Wednesday on CBS!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anyone But You 2: Will There Be A Sequel to Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Starrer? Here’s What The Stars Say

Advertisement

FAQ

Where can I watch Survivor Season 46?
Survivor Season 46 airs on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.
What time does Survivor Season 46 air?
New episodes of Survivor Season 46 premiere at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesdays on CBS.
Is Survivor Season 46 available internationally?
Availability may vary by region, so viewers outside the United States should check their local listings or streaming platforms.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles