Survivor Season 46 Streaming Guide: Where to Watch, Time Zones, And Contestant List Unveiled
Explore the streaming options, airing times, and contestant lineup for the latest installment of Survivor Season 46.
CBS has once again dispatched eighteen contestants to an island in Fiji, where they must confront the harsh challenges of desert island survival and fierce competition from fellow contenders for the chance to win a grand prize of $1 million. Yes, we are discussing CBS’ long-running reality television show Survivor, which returned to the network with its 46th installment this week.
The highly acclaimed and cult favorite survival show debuted the first episode of the latest season on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. and is expected to keep the slot for the remaining season as well. For the fans who eagerly await the twists, actions, and challenges of the show, below is a comprehensive guide to the streaming details.
Where to watch Survivor Season 46 — Streaming details explored
New episodes of Survivor season 46 will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesdays.
Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the show live as it airs on the Television. However, if you are a Paramount+ Essential user, you will have to wait until the next day to catch the latest episodes.
This format of Survivor season 46 remains the same as the previous seasons. The first two episodes of the show will air as two-hour installments between 8 and 10 p.m. EST. The following episodes will follow the show’s normal runtime of 90 minutes.
Time zone — Breakdown for the global fans
|Time Zone
|Local Date
|Time
|Pacific Standard Time
|Wednesday, February 28, 2024
|5 pm
|Eastern Standard Time
|Wednesday, February 28, 2024
|8 pm
|Greenwich Mean Time
|Thursday, February 29, 2024
|1 am
|Central European Time
|Thursday, February 29, 2024
|2 am
|Indian Standard Time
|Thursday, February 29, 2024
|6:30 am
|Philippine Standard Time
|Thursday, February 29, 2024
|9 am
|Japanese Standard Time
|Thursday, February 29, 2024
|10 am
|Australia Central Standard Time
|Thursday, February 29, 2024
|12 pm
Contestant list — ‘They Must Learn to Adapt’ says host Jeff Probst in a teaser video
- Soda Thompson
- Maria Gonzalez
- Tim Spicer
- Venus Vafa
- Bhanu Gopal
- Tevin Davis
- Randen Montalvo
- Ben Katzman
- Hunter McKnight
- Liz Wilcox
- Tiffany Ervin
- Davin Jelinsky
- Jemila Hussain-Adams
- Kenzie Patty
- Charlie Davis
- Moriah Gaynor
- Jessica Chong
Survivor 46, every Wednesday on CBS!
