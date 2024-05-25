Survivor Season 47 Trailer Unveils Podcast Hosts And Fresh Faces To Face The Fierce Competition With New Theme

Survivor 46 was filled with dramatic moments until the very end. After the winner was announced, the cast joined Jeff Probst for the after-show. Probst then introduced a sneak peek of the next season.

Jeff Probst teases the cast of Survivor Season 47 in new trailer

The trailer starts with Probst’s voice saying every player wants to leave their mark on the game. According to Inside Survivor, a man, rumored to be Gabe Otis, says, "I want to forge my own legacy in this game," he adds, "I want to be the very first head on the Mount Rushmore of the new era."

Gabe, reportedly a podcast host, could find common ground with other cast members. Survivor 47 seems to have a forging theme, featuring chiseling and fire.

The teaser reveals new faces, including Jon Lovett, Crooked Media's co-founder and Pod Save America's host. In his confessional, Jon admits, "I have no outdoor skills, what am I doing here? I went camping as a Cub Scout and I threw up and went home."

Next, we meet Aysha Welch, who podcasts about reality shows for Rob Has a Podcast, run by Survivor alum Rob Cesternino. Aysha, covered in mud, says, "I am ready to forge my own path." She regularly recaps shows like Married at First Sight and Love Is Blind.

Another interesting contestant is Sierra Wright, Miss Delaware USA 2018, who sees herself as an underdog. Then there’s Sue Smey, who declares, “My final words will be: 'I'm 59 and I beat all your asses.'”

Occasionally, alternates from previous seasons make it into the game. Survivor 46 first boot, David Jelinsky, tweeted his support for Rachel LaMont, a visual designer from Michigan, who made it into the cast.

The teaser looks promising, especially with the podcasters known for their way with words. It remains to be seen if their skills will help or hinder them.

Survivor 47 started filming in Fiji in May. While no premiere date is confirmed, Survivor usually debuts on CBS in the fall, during the last week of September.

Survivor 46 is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

