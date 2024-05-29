'Taken Way Too Early': Johnny Wactor's Brother Breaks Silence On General Hospital Star's Tragic Killing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

All of Hollywood and the fans of General Hospital have been in great shock as one of its stars Johnny Wactor died in a tragic event. Following the incident, the actor's brother Grant Wactor has shared a few words.

The General Hospital star was killed early Saturday morning after he had come across a group of armed thieves.

Johnny Wactor’s brother opens up about the incident

Grant, the brother of the late artist Johnny Wactor had recently expressed his emotions and addressed the whole incident.

While talking to PEOPLE, Grant stated that Johnny, who was working as a bartender was walking towards his vehicle with his female co-worker after their shift got over somewhere around 3:25 a.m. on May 25 and that is when the shooting happened.

As per Grant, while Wactor and his colleague were approaching the vehicle they noticed that the car was kind of “lifted in some way.”

The actor at first thought that the car “was being towed,” however he soon realized that the men lifting the vehicle were “definitely not tow truck people,” Grant told the outlet. Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the LAPD officer Jeff Lee who spoke to PEOPLE, the three men were trying to steal the catalytic converter from Johnny’s car.

Further talking to the magazine, Grant added that Wactor had covered his female colleague by putting himself in front, while also having his hands up, during the time he got shot.

Grant stated that Johnny was not trying to “confront them,” in fact, he didn't even “try to stop them, He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back.”

Grant called the men cowards, while also stating that they had not been expecting anybody to walk up near them. During his interview, Grant remembered his brother stating that Johnny “was a good person,” also adding, “He was taken way too early.”

Grant Wactor wants justice

Talking to PEOPLE, the LAPD officer stated that Wactor was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident, where he was pronounced dead.

While the suspects are still on the run, Grant hopes that the killers will be arrested soon. “We're definitely hoping and praying that they find them and can bring them to justice.”

Talking about his brother, Grant told PEOPLE that the actor “was always very self-motivated, self-driven, a very hard worker."

Concluding his words, Grant stated that Johnny dedicated his acting to all of his fans who he loved with all of his heart.

ALSO READ: Which Character Did Johnny Wactor Play In General Hospital? Find Out As Soap Actor Passes Away at 37