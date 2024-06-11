Taylor Swift Lovingly Congratulates Couple Who Got Engaged During her Edinburgh Show; Says THIS

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert and some wholesome moments— it’s a match made, it seems. Wherever she goes, we get to hear stories of good vibes and it’s all love. The same happened when she was performing her Edinburgh show in Scotland on Friday, June 7. A couple got engaged during her show and she could not resist herself being awed by their moments and congratulated them on their happiness. Swift started the concert in Edinburgh after she recently performed multiple shows on the European leg of her Eras Tour.

A couple gets engaged during concert, Taylor Swift reacts

During her combined Folklore and Evermore set at her Eras Tour show in Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday night, Taylor Swift took a moment to congratulate them.

In a video from the concert posted on social media, she celebrated performing during the daytime and shouted out an engagement she was able to spot in the audience.

“I love performing this entire show in the sunlight because I’m pretty sure I just saw somebody get engaged over here. Did that just happen?” she asked the crowd and they yelled. “Yeah!”

Swift said a moment like that is rare for her to see live because her shows typically happen at night.

“You have no idea, I never get to see that, right? Because it’s, like, dark usually at night,” she explained to her fans. “But it’s not right now so congratulations. Wow, I just saw that whole thing!”

Swift continued: “That’s amazing. Thanks for doing that at my concert, that’s a big moment – huge!”

After this Edinburgh shows, she will next perform in Liverpool in England and Cardiff in Wales, then going to London for three shows on June 21, 22 and 23.

Taylor Swift puts fans first at Edinburgh concert

During a series of concerts in Edinburgh, Taylor Swift frequently paused her performances, making use of the extended daylight to see the crowd's well-being. In several occasions, she stopped her songs in the middle to address fans in distress. One such instance occurred while she was performing a guitar mashup of Would've, Could've, Should've and I Know Places. After noticing a fan in need, she halted the song until help was offered, then resumed with a piano medley.

Videos captured Swift's concern, with her saying, "I need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me. Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is." She further emphasized her commitment to fan safety by stating, "I'm just gonna keep playing 'til somebody helps them ... We're not gonna keep singing. We're just gonna keep talking about the people that we help in front of me ... Just let me know when. I could do this all night."

This wasn't the only time Swift went above and beyond for her fans. The Anti-Hero singer also kept a watchful eye out for concertgoers who might be experiencing dehydration due to the warm weather. Concerned about their well-being, she used her guitar to point towards a specific area in the crowd, reportedly saying, "I'm just gonna keep doing this until [security] know where I'm looking at."

