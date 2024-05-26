Taylor Swift Performs Live Version Of The Tortured Poets Department Title Track First Time During Eras Tour Portugal; See HERE

On Saturday, May 25, Taylor Swift closed her two-night stay at Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz in Portugal by performing a combination of surprise songs both old and new. She served in dazzling outfits through the concert and performed a mashup of TTPD and 1989 songs that fans could not have ever expected. Fans were left stunned as they matched her screaming all the words back to the stage.

Taylor Swift debuts live version of The Tortured Poets Department title track during Lisbon Eras Tour

Taylor has performed The Tortured Poets Department x Now That We Don’t Talk as the first surprise song at the Lisbon Eras Tour Night 2. Her fans, those who were in attendance and those who had followed online were eagerly looking forward to ‘surprise’ songs. They got just that from Taylor Swift.

In a video shared online by a fan account, the multiple Grammy-winning songstress could be seen performing an acoustic guitar medley as she introduced the title track of her recent chart-topping LP The Tortured Poets Department. She also featured Now That We Don’t Talk from her newly released version of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) from the vault. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Another surprise mashup was done later by Swift sitting behind a piano covered with painted flowers. These included Midnights’ You’re on Your Own Kid and Long Live from Speak Now album which she recorded back in 2010.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift's eventful Eras Tour continue to thrill auidence post The Tortured Poets Department release

On the same night that Swift performed in Portugal, hand-in-hand with boyfriend Travis Kelce she attended a Dallas Stars hockey match against Edmonton Oilers.



Taylor Swift has just come off a record-breaking stopover in Stockholm, Sweden where she encountered wardrobe difficulties during this third concert held on May 19. The stand-out performances occurred in Portugal after Swift had set a record in Stockholm, Sweden.

In the 3rd concert on May 19, a fan recorded and shared a TikTok video showing the blue wrap dress worn by her becoming partially unwrapped revealing the shiny gold bra top sported during The Tortured Poets Department segment of the concert. Crew members ran to aid her with the wardrobe malfunction.

Madrid is next on Swift’s list as she continues with Eras Tour.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM shares adorable unseen behind-the-scenes PHOTOS from the sets of lead track LOST! music video