The whole series of House of the Dragon is centered around powerful dragons and their riders. The show is set to introduce five new dragons in its upcoming season.

These dragons, each with their distinct characteristics and roles, will significantly impact the storyline. Here's all about existing and new dragons that will appear in House Of the Dragon Season 2.

Most significant dragons in The House of The Dragon:

Vhagar

Vhagar, the largest dragon in Westeros, is aligned with the Greens and plays a pivotal role in the conflict. As the dragon of Aemond Targaryen, Vhagar's presence adds considerable power to the Greens' forces. Vhagar's history includes previous riders like Queen Visenya, Prince Baelon Targaryen, and Lady Laena Velaryon, making her a formidable force in battle.

Sunfyre

Sunfyre, known for its unparalleled beauty, fights alongside Vhagar in the upcoming season. However, during a battle with Meleys, Sunfyre sustains a significant injury, losing half of its wing. Despite this setback, Sunfyre remains a key player in the conflict, serving as the mount of King Aegon II.

Meleys

Meleys, ridden by Princess Rhaenys, valiantly fights against the Greens' dragons but is ultimately overpowered during the Battle at Rook's Rest. Despite her smaller size compared to Vhagar, Meley's agility and speed make her a formidable opponent in battle. In previous episodes, Meleys is shown to be fiercely protective of her rider, breathing fire to defend her allies.

Caraxes

Caraxes, also known as the Blood Wyrm, serves as the dragon of Prince Daemon. With his intimidating appearance and fearsome reputation, Caraxes instills terror in his enemies. Caraxes plays a crucial role in the Assault on Harrenhal, where he helps Daemon secure the castle by threatening to burn it down, reminiscent of Aegon the Conqueror's tactics.

Syrax

Syrax, the dragon ridden by Queen Rhaenyra, takes center stage in the conflict as Rhaenyra's primary mount. While not the largest or most dangerous dragon, Syrax plays a significant role in the battles for King's Landing. However, Syrax meets her demise in the aftermath of the Storming of the Dragonpit.

New dragons joining The House of the Dragon season 2

In addition to these dragons, House of the Dragon Season 2 will feature an epic battle involving naval and air forces. Dragons like Vermax, Seasmoke, Vermithor, and Silverwing will join the fight, engaging enemy warships and turning the tide of battle in favor of their allies. Each dragon brings unique abilities and strengths to the battlefield, showcasing the full extent of their power.

Fans can expect thrilling dragon action and intense battles as House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16th.

