SDCC 2024: Pedro Pascal And Fantastic Four Cast Announces Title, Shares Filming Update And More During Marvel Panel

MCU fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025! The cast of The Fantastic Four, which reportedly hits theaters on July 25, 2025, surprised everyone at the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 27. The team announced the official title of the movie and gave an update on the filming.

The movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (the Thing), and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch).

The cast of The Fantastic Four shares an update on the upcoming movie

At the event, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige introduced the movie's director, Matt Shakman. The cast was busy getting ready to start filming next week, but they made a special appearance after a short preview of the movie, reported the People.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the team also announced the official title of their upcoming movie as Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pedro Pascal, who has known Shakman for 25 years, shared his excitement about joining the Marvel family.

Vanessa Kirby expressed, "I don’t think I’ve laughed so much in a rehearsal period before, when you read the comics, you feel a lot of joy... hopefully we can bring that into the movie.”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach shared that he has received helpful advice from Mark Ruffalo on working with motion capture technology, which was new to him.

Pascal and Kirby told People that they hadn't gotten much advice from other Marvel actors yet, but Kirby was looking forward to catching up with her friend Sebastian Stan, who was there for his upcoming movie Thunderbolts.

Speaking about their MCU roles, Vanessa Kirby told the outlet, "We're the newbies." Pedro Pascal also chimed in, "We're the newbies and we're in the newbie process," The Last Of Us actor added, "We fly back tonight and start the movie." Kirby added, "Yeah, we are, first day in 24 hours."

About the Fantastic Four franchise

The story of The Fantastic Four revolves around a group of astronauts who gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays in space. This new reboot will also feature Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne.

Previous Fantastic Four movies include a 2015 version outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 2005 and 2007 films with Chris Evans and Jessica Alba. John Krasinski also played a version of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new Fantastic Four movie will follow Captain America: Brave New World (out February 14, 2025) and Thunderbolts (out May 2, 2025). Excitingly, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 24-28, and The Fantastic Four will be in theaters on July 25, 2025.

