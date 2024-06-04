The Life And Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson: What Are Diary Entries Against OJ All About? Explained

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Recently, Lifetime released a two-part documentary on Nicole Brown Simpson and her life story. Almost three decades after her death, close people are sharing their experiences of meeting her, and there are a total of 50 such interviews along with some exclusive information, her home video. The docuseries portrays an emotional picture of Brown Simpson as her loved ones remember her. As the documentary is out, some disturbing diary entries have come out which are too shocking.

The diary entries of Nicole Brown Simpson's time with OJ Simpson

The new docuseries which has premiered on June 1 and 2 on the 30th death anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson tells a lot about the time she spend with OJ Simpson.

Many loved ones of Nicole Brown Simpson came forward to give the interviews and the docuseries wanted to alter the perception of people regarding a happy married life. Her sisters, Denise, Dominique, and Tanya Brown were among them to share their views on behalf of Mrs Simpson.

Nicole Brown Simpson's diary, disclosed in the documentary, suggests that her marriage might have been marred by verbal, emotional, and physical abuse. In the first episode, a handwritten diary entry describes a violent altercation during the first year of their relationship. This occurred shortly after the tragic death of O.J.'s one-year-old daughter, Aaren, with his first wife, Marguerite Simpson.

Nicole wrote, "Early in 1st year 1977 in San Francisco after his baby died I found an earring in my apt bed on Bedford. I accused OJ of sleeping with someone named Teri. He threw fit, chased me, grabbed me threw me into walls. Threw all my clothes out of the window onto street [from] 3rd floor. Bruised me, calmed him down."

Advertisement

Another disturbing entry describes an incident at the family's Laguna Beach house. Nicole shared the violence she had to go through, writing, “Beach house – Hit me, threw me up against the walls. Threw my camera, it broke the paneling – moldings off the doors to master bdrm and garage door.”

Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found dead outside of their Brentwood, California, home on June 12, 1994. O.J. Simpson was found not guilty at the end of his widely watched trial. O.J. Simpson later passed away from prostate cancer in April at the age of 76.

Some other diary entries

Nicole documented another incident of abuse in her diary, noting it began after a gay man was allowed near their child. Her entry described: "Hawaii gay man kissed Justin. OJ threw me up against the walls in our hotel and on the floor. Put bruises on my arms and back. The window scared me - thought he'd throw me out."

Advertisement

The family had gathered at a restaurant in Hawaii for Christmas in 1988. Denise recalled the incident vividly, expressing her fear during the outburst. Nicole had written, "The window scared me – thought he’d throw me out,” highlighting the terror she felt at that moment.

OJ and Nicole were married for just over a decade, having three children together. They divorced in 1979.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson two-night event premieres on June 1 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.

ALSO READ: The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Where To Watch Documentary Online? Streaming Details And More