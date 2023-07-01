The Witcher producers open up about Henry Cavill’s exit from the show; ‘He left with his head held high’

Henry Cavill, the celebrated actor made his exit from the famous Netflix series The Witcher, leaving his fans across the globe shocked. The actor is currently winning the hearts of audiences with his final actor as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1, which had its grand release recently. However, the audiences are disheartened, as they find it difficult to accept another actor in the iconic role. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher, as the new Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher producers react to Henry Cavill's exit

In a recent interview with Yahoo UK, the Netflix show's executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski heaped praises on Henry Cavill for playing Geralt of Rivia to near perfection. They also stated that The Witcher Season 3 is the best final run for the actor, who has delivered a powerful performance. The executive producers admitted that they wanted Cavill to be very proud of his final scenes in the series, and that materialized.

"It is a very strong season for Henry Cavill, a great final run for him as Geralt of Rivia. I think the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last scenes. Those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple of episodes are very strong episodes for him," stated Steve Gaub in his chat with Yahoo UK. "I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins," he added.

Henry Cavill to have a flawless exit from The Witcher

Interestingly, the executive producers of the Netflix show also confirmed that the celebrated will have a 'flawless' exit. "I don't want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show and we will miss him. But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam," remarked Tomek Baginski.

Liam Hemsworth to play a 'New' Geralt

The producers, who are quite excited to welcome Liam Hemsworth on board as the new Geralt of Rivia, dropped some highly interesting updates on his portrayal of the Geralt of Rivia. "Many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we're going to be in great hands with Liam. We're looking forward to the new explorations of Geralt with a new person behind it, a new actor and a new face," stated Steve Gaub in his chat with Yahoo UK.

"Not diving into the ideas because this will be a huge spoiler. But, it is also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five," revealed the producers. "It is going to be very close to what was narrated in the books. This change will be quite flawless. But at the same time, it will be a new Geralt of Rivia, it will be a new face for this character and it will also be very, very exciting to see," they concluded.

