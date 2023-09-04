'The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy': When Tom Holland expressed being open to a gay Spider-Man, years ahead of The Crowded Room controversy

Tom Holland, most commonly known for his part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, once revealed he was open to playing the character if the character was gay. But would that've made sense considering his love for MJ (Zendaya)? Probably not, but it's a notion that actor Tom Holland would wholeheartedly embrace. In an interview in 2019, Holland stated that he would have been open to his Marvel superhero coming out as homosexual and agreed with the widespread notion that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed to become more LGBTQ-inclusive as soon as possible.

Tom Holland revealed he was open for his MCU superhero to be homosexual

In 2019, during an interview with The Sunday Times, Tom Holland stated he was okay with his superhero being gay. When asked if he'd be cool with Spider-Man or Peter Parker being gay, Holland replied, "Of course. I can't talk about the character's future because I honestly don't know and it's out of my hands. But I do know a lot about Marvel's future, and they're going to be representing a lot of different people in the next few years.

Holland further remarked, "The world isn't as simple as a straight white guy. It does not stop there, because these films must portray more than one type of person."

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, had already stated that the next phase of Marvel films would include the MCU's first openly homosexual character. He told i09 in 2019: "We haven't been shy about saying that that's coming and that there will be much more prominent LGBT heroes in the future. It's coming up soon."

Tom Holland experienced backlash for his performance in The Crowded Room

In The Crowded Room, Holland portrayed Danny Sullivan, a criminal with dissociative identity disorder modeled on Billy Milligan. An episode of the show provoked outrage and controversy online. In an intimate scene, the British actor was seen dressed as his character Danny's feminine alter-ego as he got engaged to another man.

Netizens were taken aback, and comments ranged from homophobic remarks and humorous memes to defending tweets in Holland's favor. Several users had chastised the actor for taking on scandalous jobs after portraying Spider-Man, while others had accused them of being homophobic and unable to detach themselves.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland was last seen in The Crowded Room, which was released this year in June. However, Holland is currently working on Challengers and a Spider-Man sequel, which are said to be released next year. He is also said to be working on the MCU’s Avengers sequel, which is rumored to be released in 2027.

