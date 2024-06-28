A24's Heretic: Release Date, Cast, Plot, What To Expect & More

A few days back, A24 released its trailer for Heretic, a spine-chilling psychological horror. A24 is releasing many thriller/horror movies this year, including Love Lies Bleeding, I Saw the TV Glow, MaXXXine, and The Front Room and Heretic is one of them. We have compiled the information for you. Continue reading to know when it's coming or who's the cast.

When is Heretic coming?

A24 has announced that the horror film is set to premiere in the US on November 15, releasing exclusively in the movie theaters. For UK movie-goers, the upcoming film will arrive in theaters a week after its US premiere, on November 22.

It was filmed in Vancouver, between October 3 and November 16, 2023. As per an interim agreement, the film was allowed to continue its production during the SAG-AFTRA strike that year.

Heretic cast

Hugh Grant, who recently embraced darker characters in movies like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Gentlemen, and Cloud Atlas, will play Mr. Reed in the upcoming horror film. Hugh Grant rose to fame in the 2000s as the romantic lead in beloved rom-com.

The film stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East, two young actresses, opposite the actor from Notting Hill. Thatcher has acting credits in The Book of Boba Fett and Chicago Med, and East had starred in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and Generation.

Advertisement

Other cast members joining the trio are:

Elle McKinnon

River Codack

Carolyn Adair

Stephanie Lavigne

Elle Young

What is Heretic about?

This new film from A24 continues the network's tradition of psychological horror with religious themes. It centers on Hugh Grant's Mr. Reed and two young female missionaries, whom he invited into his quaint house filled with the aroma of blueberry pie. They soon discover, to their surprise, that they are trapped in an intricate maze built by the evil homeowner, which will put their religious beliefs to the test.

Who is making Heretic?

Heretic is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Apart from Beck and Woods, producers include Julia Glausi, Kai Raka, Katie Aquino, Scott Beck, Liliane Bedford, Stacey Sher, and Jeanette Volturno. Chris Bacon is taking care of the music.

ALSO READ: Heretic Official TRAILER: Hugh Grant Entraps Two Young Mormon Guests In A24's Upcoming Horror Thriller