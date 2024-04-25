Today's Final Jeopardy (April 24, 2024): Who won Game 163 of Season 40?

Game 163 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 24, 2024, and here's what happened. Amy Hummel, Paul Drake and Mark Lashley competed against each other to win the 163rd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won April 24, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Amy Hummel won Jeopardy on April 24, 2024, against Paul Drake and Mark Lashley. The categories under the first round were U.S. Military Actions; Celebrity Memoirs; Hiking Gear; Etymologies; The Rite Stuff; Movement. While Amy gave 10 correct and 0 incorrect answers, Paul gave 9 correct and 0 incorrect answers and Mark 10 correct and 1 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Amy at $6,000, Paul at $5,800 and Mark at $4,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Near The Equator; Essays; Art & Artists; Engineering Marvels; Music From 10 Years Ago; Feel "Old" Yet? The score after the round stood with Amy at $13,200, Paul at $9,400 and Mark at $8,600. Amy gave 20 correct and 2 incorrect answers, Paul gave 16 correct and 3 incorrect answers and Mark gave 14 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.