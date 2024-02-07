Today's Final Jeopardy (February 6, 2024): Who won Game 107 of Season 40?

Game 107 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 6, 2024, and here's what happened. Matt Harvey, Crystal Zhao, and Deb Bilodeau competed against each other to win the 107th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 7, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Deb Bilodeau won Jeopardy on February 7, 2024, against Matt Harvey and Crystal Zhao. The categories under the first round were The 1970s; 2 Books In 1; Actually, This Is My First Rodeo; Famous Pairs; Avengers, Who Said It?; 13-Letter Words. While Matt gave 9 correct and 1 wrong answer, Deb gave 12 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and Crystal gave 4 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Matt at $5,600, Deb at $3,500, and Crystal at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Around The Atlantic; Layers; It’s A Bird! It’s A Plane!; At The Tiny Desk Concert; Sooner; Later, Dude. The score after the round stood with Matt at $16,000, Deb at $10,700, and Crystal at $5,200. Matt gave 23 correct answers and 4 wrong responses, while Deb gave 18 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Crystal gave 7 correct answers with 1 wrong response.

Advertisement

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.