Today's Final Jeopardy (February 29, 2024): Who won Game 124 of Season 40?

Game 124 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 29, 2024, and here's what happened. Juveria Zaheer, Kevin Belle and Luigi de Guzman competed against each other to win the 124th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 29, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Luigi de Guzman won Jeopardy on February 29, 2024, against Juveria Zaheer and Kevin Belle. The categories under the first round were Around The World; An Onomatopoeia Romance; Detective Fiction; Live, Laugh, Love; Colors Of The Rainbow; Name, Image, Likeness. While Juveria gave 15 correct and 1 wrong answers, Kevin gave 6 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Luigi gave 4 correct and 3 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Juveria at $11,400, Kevin at $2,200, and Luigi at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were “It’s A Party!; Compound Words; Sci. Abbr.; Name; Image; “Like”ness. The score after the round stood with Juveria at $23,400, Luigi at $22,000, and Kevin at $5,800. Juveria gave 26 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, while Luigi gave 17 correct answers with 6 incorrect responses, and Kevin gave 10 correct answers with 1 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 29, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 29, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category World Travel and the clue said, "The name of this service that began November 14, 1994, echoes the Etoile du Nord, which linked Paris, Brussels & Amsterdam from 1927." The answer to the clue was, "Eurostar."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.