'We Love You So Much': Emily VanCamp Announces Birth Of Second Child With Husband Josh Bowman

Best known for her portrayal of a S.H.I.L.E.D. agent in the Marvel Universe, Emily VanCamp has recently welcomed a baby into her already loving family. The actress, who is married to Josh Bowman, announced the sweet news on social media.

Emily VanCamp welcomes new baby

The Canadian actress and her long-time husband, who have been together for almost a decade now, have recently expanded their cheerful family.

Emily VanCamp took to Instagram and announced the birth of her daughter on April 14. The post read, "Rio Rose, 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world, baby girl," and even had a black and white photo of their newborn that gave a first look at her.

The parent, who was careful enough not to share a full picture of her daughter, further wrote in her post, "We love you so much."

The comments section could be seen filled with love and wishes as the followers, friends, and co-stars of the Captain America: Winter Soldier actress poured in their uplifted feelings.

One such comment was posted by Barry Sloane, who happened to be her co-star on the set of Revenge. His comment had three emojis, two hearts, and one showing clapping hands.

VanCamp and Bowman are already parents to their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Iris. Which makes Rio Rose their second daughter.

Emily VanCamp announces her pregnancy

Unlike other celebrity couples, Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman didn't keep the news of their new one a secret. Back in February of this year, they announced that they were expecting another child.

Through an Instagram post, they posted a few black-and-white photos where one could see the actress as a mom having a baby bump. The post, which showed the Everwood actress wearing a turtleneck and jeans, read, “Not long now.. Ready when you are little love,” followed by three white hearts.

They welcomed their first child in August 2021, which was also revealed through an Instagram post. The photos showed Iris’ hands wrapped around the actress’ finger.

One could even read the caption that stated, "Welcome to the world, our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full."

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman had met on the set of Revenge between 2011 and 2015. They both have been married for 5 years, which was celebrated in another Instagram post by VanCamp in the month of December.

Sharing photos where the couple could be seen kissing around a beach, the post read, “5 years married, 12 together. What a beautiful ride it’s been. Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created. Happy Anniversary my love. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!”

