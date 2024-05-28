Wednesday Season 2 Cast Updates: Who Are Joining The Sequel? All We Know So Far

As production for Wednesday Season 2 kicks off in Ireland, Netflix did the honors of leaking the cast details of the new season before anybody else did, earlier this month. The cast reveal showcased plenty of fresh faces, acting icons, and returning members but the absence of a few Season 1 favorites disappointed fans.

Who is joining the Wednesday Season 2 cast?

Following the update, much intrigue has been poured into the returning and new faces that fans will get to see in Season 2. Jenna Ortega, 21, will once again lead the show in Season 2 as the mischievous Wednesday Addams. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Wednesday’s mother, Morticia, and Emma Myers as the polar opposite, bubbly roommate, Enid Sinclair are slated to return as series regulars.

Besides them, the rest of the Addams family – Luis Guzman as dad Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as brother Pugsley, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester will also return. Guzman and Ordonez are marked as series regulars for Season 2 including Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Other returning cast members are Joy Sunday, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, and Jamie McShane, per Entertainment Tonight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White won’t be reprising his role as Xavier Thorpe. Following speculation around his absence from Netflix’s May 7 cast reveal post, White confirmed that he is not part of the show anymore. He shared the post on his Instagram story recounting the “fun” he had working on Wednesday, May 9, per BuzzFeed.

Advertisement

Similarly, Naomi J. Ogaway who played Yoko Tanaka also shared an Instagram post to mark her exit from the horror series due to scheduling conflicts and poor character progression. Series regular Jamie McShane is slated to return as a guest star in the new season, per Deadline.

New series regular additions are Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Steve Buscemi, and Noah Taylor. Guest stars include notable Addams Family veterans Joanna Lumley as Grandmamma and Christopher Lloyd. Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Thandiwe Newton, and Scream star Joonas Suotamo are also included in the guest star lineup.

Wednesday production crew and studios

Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar return as co-showrunners and executive producers in Season 2. Amazon MGM Television Studios, which holds the rights to all the Addams Family characters, is producing. Tim Burton will act as director and EP, alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. Jenna Ortega is also a producer for the sequel. Other executive producers are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Karen Richards, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and others.

Despite announcing Season 2 in early 2023, Wednesday Season 2 failed to make it in the former half of 2024 due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As production began, Netflix dropped a video teasing the first episode of Season 2, entitled, Here We Woe Again. In the video, Thing delivers the new season’s script to Jenna Ortega and other cast members. “More torture awaits,” says Ortega before the video breaks into the credits scene. She also posted a selfie of herself in her Wednesday costume declaring production of Season 2.

Wednesday Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'Grown Up And Nuanced': Martin Freeman Addresses Criticism Over Age Gap For Getting Cast Against Jenna Ortega