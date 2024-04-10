'We're An Us, Which Is Big': Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Lights Empire State Building In Pink & Purple; Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrated their five-year anniversary of co-hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. They marked the occasion with heartfelt conversations on the show and by lighting up the Empire State Building in pink and purple.

The Empire State Building Instagram shared photos of Hoda and Jenna goofing around during their visit, where they also color-coordinated their outfits. The official Empire State Building wrote alongside the photos, “Shining in pink and purple tonight in honor of @hodaandjenna’s 5 Year anniversary at the @todayshow,”

Earlier that day, they shared emotional words on-air, expressing gratitude for their friendship and professional bond. During the show, Jenna's son made a surprise appearance, and Meghan Trainor sent a special video message and song to commemorate the anniversary. The song celebrated their dynamic and the positive impact they have on their viewers.

Reflecting on their five years together, Hoda and Jenna reminisced about their favorite moments, from surprising each other with dream guests to releasing a holiday single. Jenna said to Hoda, “It feels so profound to sit next to somebody who exudes joy no matter what you have going on,”

Hoda Kotb responded in tears, “We're an us, which is big,” she continued, “A lot of times friendships don't grow. ... Not ours. Every day it's something different." Hoda expressed about Jenna's help to "heal" her during their time together.

Despite challenges and adventures, their friendship has grown stronger, and they look forward to the next five years of shared experiences.

During a taped interview on the fourth hour, Hoda mentioned how quickly five years had passed, emphasizing their enjoyable time together. Jenna agreed, saying “It’s just been the most fun five years of my life.” Both Hoda and Jenna experienced significant life events during this time, including the welcome of their new babies.

Hoda adopted her daughter, Hope Catherine, while Jenna had her son, Henry Harold Hal Hager. They fondly recalled their favorite moments on the show, like surprising each other with guests and helping others, including providing scholarships to students. They also reminisced about fun adventures, such as taking a polar plunge.

Despite challenges, they released a holiday single and cherished their growing friendship. Hoda expressed gratitude saying, “Jenna has become my closest friend in adulthood that I didn’t know that I needed,” she described sitting next to Jenna as “the best, best privilege.”

While Jenna expressed, “I see Hoda and I sitting right there together for the next five years, growing together, learning together, doing more wild and fun things for the very first time together,”

Jenna shared her excitement for the journey ahead, saying “Girl, we just need to hold on to the toboggan and ride the train,” and Hoda chimed in saying, “Jenna Bush Hager, five more years. Oh, my God, I can picture it, and it’s going to be a fun ride.”

Hence both Hoda and Jenna express excitement for what the future holds, envisioning more laughter, learning, and unforgettable moments together.

