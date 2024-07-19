Charlize Theron Set To Star In Baltasar Kormákur's Original Thriller Apex Amid Upcoming The Old Guard Sequel; Reports

Netflix is set to team up with Charlize Theron again for a new thriller called Apex. Theron will be working with Dawn Olmstead, AJ Dix, and Beth Kono through their new media company, while Baltasar Kormákur, known for Touch, will direct.

The screenplay is by Jeremy Robbins. Deadline reported that Charlize Theron and Baltasar Kormákur are close to finalizing deals with Star and Direct, respectively.

The script, written by Jeremy Robbins, combines elements of Free Solo and Silence of the Lambs. It’s about a rock climber who is pursued in the wilderness. Theron, along with Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix from their new media company, will produce the film.

Kormákur will also produce through his company, RVK Productions. Ian Bryce, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready from Chernin Entertainment will join as producers as well.

The development of Apex is notable in today’s industry, where studios often prefer projects with a lot of attached talent. Netflix bought the script based on its strong story alone. Theron and Kormákur were chosen for their roles after reading the script and both agreed to participate reveals Deadline.

In an industry full of sequels, Apex stands out as an exciting original story attracting top talent. Kormákur has recently received high praise for his film Touch, which has a 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Charlize Theron's project lineup with Netflix

Charlize Theron has worked with Netflix before, starring in The School for Good and Evil and The Old Guard, which was a hit and earned her several award nominations. Fans are eagerly awaiting news about The Old Guard 2, which is finished but delayed in post-production.

Theron also recently appeared in Fast X and will be in its sequel, Fast X: Part 2. Additionally, she’s set to work with Justin Lin on the Apple Original Films heist thriller Two for the Money, alongside Daniel Craig.

Theron was considered for a role in the canceled Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake, but those plans fell through after showrunner Bryan Fuller left the project. Theron is represented by CAA, and Kormákur is represented by Range.

