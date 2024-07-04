General Hospital Alum Michael Easton Recalls His ‘Humbling Experience’ On Show As He Bids Goodbye

Michael Easton, popularly known for portraying the character of Hamilton Finn in the drama series General Hospital, bids farewell to the show. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor recalled his emotional last day on the sets of the series. Easton revealed that when he learned his character would not be reprised for the coming seasons, he felt raw emotions about the news.

Michael has been a part of General Hospital since 2016 and has won the hearts of his fans with his portrayal of Finn.

What did Michael Easton say about his exit from General Hospital?

While in a conversation with the magazine, the actor of General Hospital shared his feelings about leaving the show after eight years. Easton revealed, “You do have to remove your ego from it and realize you have a job to do.” Michael continued to say that he had a hard time saying goodbye to the cast of the show and all the other people connected with the show in one way or another.

Easton shared, “Every day was emotional because every day was not only doing the work, it was also [saying] goodbye. I had such a hard time saying goodbye to Jane Elliot and to Josh [Swickard] and Becky [Herbst] and everybody that I had come in contact with, so everything was difficult.”

The actor further claimed that he is grateful to the writers of the show for giving him a lot of good content to send across the screens and that he could deliver it out to the audience. However, Easton said he would have wanted a little more time on the screen with his viewers to master the skill with his nuanced acting.

Michael Easton says it was difficult to invest in the character knowing that he was nearing the end

While sharing insights from his last few days on General Hospital, the actor shared about the difficulties he faced during the shoot of the show. Easton claimed, “I really wanted to make it work, so my thinking was, [Finn’s exit] had to go beyond alcoholism. Addiction and things like that, I kind of know a lot about that, but to get where I needed to go, it had to be almost a complete emotional break.”

At the conclusion of his interview, the actor summed up, “It was raw for me, and it was humbling, but it also felt good. I felt like I left everything out there.”

General Hospital airs on ABC on weekends.

