General Hospital Condemns Racism After Tabyana Ali's Online Harassment Revelation

In a heartfelt series of social media posts, "General Hospital" star Tabyana Ali has bravely opened up about facing racial harassment online. Ali, who plays Trina Robinson on the popular ABC soap opera, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the negativity she's encountered. Despite the hate, Ali responded with grace, sending "peace, safety, and prosperity" to her detractors.

The show's official social media accounts backed her up, stating that "General Hospital" does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind, ensuring fans that racism has no place in Port Charles. In the face of adversity, Ali's inspirational words and positive support have resonated with many people.

One of the stars of General Hospital revealed that she had been subjected to racial harassment online. Trina Robinson's actress Tabyana Ali opened up about the "hate" she's received from social media users in a series of X posts. It's absolutely fine if you hate me. I don't know you and you don't know me, but regardless, I'm sending you peace, safety and prosperity," Ali wrote on June 9.

The show's social media pages appeared to address Ali's revelation. In the post shared on Tuesday, the actress's name was not mentioned. "'General Hospital' does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind," the statement read. "Racism has no place in Port Charles. #GH is for everyone." Ali was pumped up by the show's statement. ABC/GH, I appreciate you so much," she wrote on X.

Tabyana Ali blasts online 'hate' she's received

Ali took to X earlier this month to address alleged social media harassment she had encountered. "We cannot feed into people's hatred. We cannot give it back," Ali wrote at the time. "We cannot stoop to rude/racist people's level. It doesn't help. We are fighting too many wars as it is."

Ali responded directly to her critics, saying, "I'm sorry that this is how you feel like you must be seen. I'm sorry that life isn't happening how you want. But if you found something you enjoyed doing other than hurting people, you wouldn't be able to say what you've been saying ONLINE!"

In 2022, Ali joined the cast of General Hospital. IMDb lists Ali's guest appearances on New Girl, Shimmer and Shine, and The Big Show Show among her other roles.

Tabyana Ali wrapped up her message by saying life is much more beautiful, peaceful, and fulfilling when you spread love to others and yourself. She hopes that those spreading negativity won't meet God and feel disappointed when they realize the life they could have had if they had just focused on positive energy and spent more time "OUTSIDE."

