What role is Florence Pugh playing in Dune: Part Two and how important is it? Here's everything we know

English actress Florence Pugh is among the talented cast of people who joined the Dune series in the upcoming second film of the duology. With the first look images and the trailer of Dune: Part Two out, fans are curious about the 27-year-old starlet's character. Keep reading to know more details about her role and how important it is to the story.

What role is Florence Pugh playing in Dune: Part Two?

Pugh is playing Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam, in the sequel of the epic science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve. In the recently released trailer of the film, It is Pugh whose voice you can hear as she narrates what has previously happened and what the audience can expect from the film. "In the shadows of Arrakis lie many secrets, but the darkest of them all may remain, the end of House Atreides," she begins.

"What if Paul Atreides was still alive?" Pugh's character asks in the trailer. Princess Irulan is the eldest of the five daughters of Shaddam IV, the 81st Padishah Emperor, and Anirul, a member of Bene Gesserit. Talking about Pugh's role in the film, Villeneuve told Vanity Fair, "Her stake could not be higher because she's afraid that her father could lose the throne, could lose everything." Starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya as Paul Atreides and Chani, the film is slated for a November 3, 2023, release.

"When I met Florence, I was struck by her assurance, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how unapologetic. She has something inherently royal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, a prime minister," the director revealed. Villeneuve described Dune 2 as "a war epic action movie" and added, "I wanted to make a very human movie, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film."

Pugh's character is an integral part of Chalamet's character Paul Atreide's story. As per the novels on which the films are based, Irulan and Paul tie the knot but their marriage is an unhappy one because he still remains in love with Chani. The princess is a pivotal part of author Frank Herbert's novel series and since the Dune films are adaptations of the books, the audience can expect Pugh's character to play a substantial role especially if the makers decide to make more sequels in the Dune universe based on the sequel novels.

The official synopsis of Dune: Part Two says, " A boy becomes the Messiah of nomads on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice. Spice changes people into travelers, mystics, and madmen. What price will he pay to become the new ruler of their universe?" Apart from Pugh, Austin Butler, who plays Feyd-Rautha, is also a new addition to the diverse cast of the Dune film duology.

