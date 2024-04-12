What Was Morgan Wallen Doing Moments Before He Threw a Chair Off a Rooftop Bar? The Answer Might Surprise You

Morgan Wallen is a country pop singer. He was a contestant on The Voice in 2014 and then became a pop singer. Wallen has some hit songs on his belt; some of those songs are Whiskey Glasses, Wasted on You, and Last Night. But lately, Wallen has been making news for his latest arrest in Nashville. He got arrested for three felony charges. But what was Wallen doing before he got arrested? Well, here’s what, according to TMZ, he was doing. Morgan Wallen was hitting on a woman just hours before he got arrested.

Morgan Wallen was doing this before he got arrested

Before the chair moved, ‘Up Down.’ New images of Morgan Wallen show the country singer conversing with a mystery woman at a Nashville club just before being arrested Sunday night. In the photos received by TMZ on Wednesday, Wallen was dressed in a blue shirt, tan slacks, and a baseball cap during the talk.

On the rooftop of Eric Church's honky-tonk, Chief's, the woman wore an off-the-shoulder blouse, a black miniskirt, and matching boots. An eyewitness informed the site that Wallen looked to be flirting with her and that the Sand in My Boots singer was inebriated. The photos were purportedly shot at 10:50 p.m., just three minutes before Wallen allegedly flung the chair that resulted in his detention.

Why was Morgan Wallen arrested?

Morgan Wallen was arrested and imprisoned in Nashville on Sunday night, April 7, 2024, after allegedly tossing a chair from the six-story roof of a popular bar on Broadway. On Monday morning, April 8, 2024, Billboard received a statement from Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law, confirming the arrest. "At 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for endangering others and disorderly behavior. He is fully cooperating with the police.”

According to WSMV , an arrest warrant stated that Wallen was on the sixth-floor roof of Eric Church's Chief's Bar at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday when witnesses reported him taking up a chair and hurling it off the roof. According to the affidavit, two Metro Nashville Police Department officers were standing on Broadway when the chair fell three feet away from them. Officers allegedly spoke with bar personnel and witnesses before checking security footage to confirm Wallen's stated activities. The event took place during the first weekend of Church's Pub.

