When Prince William Revealed Princess Diana Had a Massive Crush on Kevin Costner

Actor Kevin Costner has a connection with the Royal Family! The Horizon actor in a recent interview with PEOPLE shared a tidbit that says that he has a connection with the late Princess Diana. And all these actually came from Price William who revealed that his mother had a crush on the actor.

Princess Diana had a crush on Kevin Costner

Recently, Kevin Costner made a fascinating revelation: Princess Diana had feelings for him. During a private meeting a few years ago, Prince William revealed this to the Hollywood star, who was well-known for his roles in Dances With Wolves and The Bodyguard, and the actor was taken aback.

The 69-year-old Costner got an unexpected invitation from Prince William while he was in the UK. Costner recounted the unforgettable encounter to PEOPLE magazine, saying, "I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay.'"

It was a private meeting, just the two of them in a room. Prince William walked up, and they both shook hands as Costner recalled. "Well, my mom kind of fancied you," was the first thing the Prince said.

Costner was taken aback by this revelation, considering Prince William to be "quite the young man." Diana's appreciation did not come as a complete surprise to Costner. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, had introduced them, and they were even planning to work together on a The Bodyguard sequel.

Princess Diana and Kevin Costner’s relationship

Despite their obvious connection, Kevin Costner and Princess Diana eventually decided to pursue relationships with other people.

Kevin Costner, who tied the knot with Christine Baumgartner in 2004, enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage before they called it a day last year. He shares his first three children — Annie, Lily, and Joe — with his first wife, Cindy Silva. They divorced in 1994. Kevin Costner later dated Bridget Rooney and they welcomed son Liam together. After remarrying Christine Baumgartner in 2004, Costner had three more children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

After her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized in 1996, Princess Diana briefly had a romantic relationship with film producer Dodi Fayed. Tragically, a few months after they started dating, their relationship was tragically ended by the infamous car crash in 1997.

