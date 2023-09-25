'Every morning during the trial....': Camille Vasquez admits to using psychological tactics against Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, recently admitted to using psychological tactics during the defamation trial against Amber Heard. Vasquez represented Depp in the case where he alleged that Heard had defamed him with accusations of domestic violence. Here's what Camille Revealed at the recent conference.

Camille Vasquez reveals tactics used in trial against Amber Heard

According to a Facebook user named Jonathan Kramer, Vasquez revealed during California Lawyers Association annual conference that some psychological tactics "may" have been employed during the trial. Jonathan Kramer wrote in his facebook post, "At the California Lawyers Association annual conference, Camille Vasquez said that during the Depp v. Heard trial, there may...and she emphasized "may"... have been a bit of psychological warfare at play.She said that every morning during the trial, a female member of Mr. Depp's legal team >may< have gone into the women's restroom at the court used by Ms Heard and sprayed Mr. Depp's cologne in the stalls.Her discussion about her legal career was both refreshing and honest, and should be inspiring to young women looking to enter into the legal profession. I'm very happy that I chose this General Session to attend. Well worth it."

It's worth noting that Kramer's post was actually supportive of Vasquez's tactics, which he described as "brilliant." He praised the attorney for her approach. However, many fans expressed outrage and concern in response to these tactics. They found the behavior disturbing and questioned how someone's empathy and humanity could be set aside in such a manner.

Amber Heard's return to screen after a small career hiatus

After the intense legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard took a break from her career and spent some months in Spain with her daughter. However, she is now making a comeback to the big screen. The first trailer for her new film, In the Fire, was released, featuring Heard in the role of an American psychiatrist who travels to Colombia to evaluate a troubled child believed by locals to be possessed by the Devil.

In addition to In the Fire, Amber Heard is set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is scheduled to open in December. The first trailer for the sequel was released recently, generating anticipation among fans.

