Who Is Miranda Kerr's Husband Evan Spiegel? Exploring His Life And Career As Model Welcomes 4th Child, Their 3rd Together

Miranda Kerr welcomed her fourth baby, while Evan Spiegel welcomed his third. The actress took to social media to announce the birth of their child. Kerr wrote, “We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel.” She further added, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed.”

The Australian actress shared a picture of a flower, along with yellow baby socks and one huge sock that had the name of the baby written on it. Kerr was previously a mom to three boys—two she had from her current husband and the eldest one she shares with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Talking to Vogue Australia earlier, the founder of KORA Organics revealed, "I just love being a mother, and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys.”

Who Is Evan Spiegel?

Miranda Kerr’s husband, Evan Spiegel, is the CEO of Snap Inc. Kerr’s husband became a billionaire at the age of 25 with the introduction of Snapchat worldwide. Around 397 million people use the app to send disappearing photos and maintain streaks with their friends and family. Spiegel completed his education in 2018, 6 years after he took a break to create the social media platform. He is a graduate of Stanford with a B.S. in product design. Evan made it to the list of the youngest billionaires in 2015. At present, he is married to an Australian model and has welcomed his third child with Miranda Kerr.

Miranda Kerr And Evan Spiegel’s Relationship

After separating from Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr found her love in Evan Spiegel. The couple moved in together in 2017 and got married in the same year. Soon, the model gave birth to their first son in 2018 and to the second one in the following year. In 2023, Kerr revealed that they were expecting their third child together during the Victoria’s Secret event. Miranda was already a mother to her eldest son, Flynn, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. Flynn is now a big brother to three of his siblings.

