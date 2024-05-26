Who Was Doug Ingle? Exploring His Life And Career As Iron Butterfly Singer Passes Away At 78

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Doug Ingle, co-founder and lead singer of the heavy rock band Iron Butterfly, died at the age of 78, as per Variety. Ingle, who also served as the band's organist, was the last surviving member of the classic lineup from the late 1960s. His family announced his death on social media but did not reveal the cause.

"It’s with a heavy heart & great sadness to announce the passing of my Father Doug Ingle," posted Doug Ingle Jr. He shared, "Dad passed away peacefully this evening in the presence of family. Thank You Dad for being a father, teacher, and friend. Cherished loving memories I will carry the rest of my days moving forward in this journey of life. Love you Dad."

Early life and formation of Iron Butterfly

Doug Ingle formed Iron Butterfly in San Diego in 1966. The band quickly gained popularity with their 1968 sophomore album, In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida, which included the hit single of the same name. The 17-minute track became a staple on FM radio, helping the album spend 81 weeks in the top ten in the United States. For a time, it was the best-selling album in Atlantic Records history, and it was later certified quadruple platinum. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Iron Butterfly's original lineup underwent several changes, with Ingle remaining the only constant member by the time they recorded In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida. The song's title, a slurred version of In the Garden of Eden, has become legendary. According to band lore, drummer Ron Bushy misheard Ingle when he first performed the song, giving it its unique name.

Peak success and cultural impact

Iron Butterfly's success peaked with In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida. An edited version of the song, lasting two minutes and 52 seconds, peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, it was the 17-minute album track that truly captured the public's interest. The song became a cultural icon, frequently cited as an example of the era's excesses in rock music.

The track's influence went beyond music. Several artists, including Slayer, the Residents, and Boney M, recorded memorable versions of it. The song was also featured in the movie Manhunter and in a 1995 episode of The Simpsons, where Bart Simpson sneaks a version of the song into his church's worship service under the title In the Garden of Eden.

Later years and legacy

Iron Butterfly disbanded in 1971, shortly after reaching their peak success. The band did not have the extended reunions that some of their contemporaries did, but Ingle did participate in several short reunions in the late '70s, '80s, and '90s. He stopped performing altogether in 1999.

In a 1995 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ingle discussed the challenges he faced while working with Iron Butterfly. "It all came so fast and easy," Ingle said, recalling how he became a multimillionaire in his early twenties but later struggled with unpaid tax debt. He lost significant assets, including a 600-acre ranch and a grand piano, before resolving his tax problems in 1986.

ALSO READ: Who Was Dr Ric Gordon? All About Longtime Today Show Contributor As He Passes Away At 69