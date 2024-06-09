Who Was Scott Scurlock? Exploring The Real Story Behind Netflix’s How To Rob A Bank

There is a different kind of fan base for true crime documentaries that is larger than that for fiction. We bet what attracts viewers to this genre is the chance to revisit history, grasp lesser-known facts about legends who left a mark, or even enrich one's mind with interesting information. In recent news, streaming giant Netflix has come out with another documentary titled How to Rob a Bank.

The film is based on the true story of Scott Scurlock, a free-spirited and bold man known to Washington State law enforcement agents as the Hollywood Bandit. In the 1990s, he pulled off a whopping 19 confirmed bank robberies in the Seattle area, stealing more than $2.3 million with a few pals.

The documentary is filled with interviews with people who knew him and statements from individuals who justify that he was a good soul who loved people and lived life to the fullest. But we will never really know until we watch it and explore more about who this person truly was! So stay with us and scroll below.

Who was Scott Scurlock?

Scott Scurlock was born on March 5, 1955, to a minister and his wife, a teacher of kids with learning disabilities. Scurlock was a person who followed his will, never liked to be controlled, and loved to do daring things. Scurlock learned to pick locks as a kid. At 15, he rented a vehicle from a daycare center with a friend and took a joyride to the beach.

Advertisement

He's also labeled as an adrenaline junkie by his close friends in the documentary. He was once expelled by a professor in college when he was caught in the campus lab making crystal methamphetamine (a.k.a. crystal meth). Scurlock continued cooking meth until he became concerned for his safety and exited the drug game. Desperate enough to make more money, he experimented with robbing banks.

On June 25, 1992, an inexperienced Scurlock and his friend, Mark Biggins, entered a Seattle bank for their first robbery, wearing masks. Later, as he leveled up his robbery and con skills, Meyers, an artist, replaced the masks with prosthetic noses, chins, and cheeks. He monitored local banks and synced his mind with the cops. On Nov. 19, 1992, they walked away with $252,000 from a bank’s vault.

How did Scott Scurlock get caught and die?

According to one of the interviewees from the documentary, his friend Alban Snoopy said that the robberies made him an anxious person. He started drinking a lot to curb the feelings of uncertainty, while his greed for robbing banks became an addiction. Snoopy recalls, “He was no longer the casual, happy-go-lucky person.”

Advertisement

However, his doom day arrived on November 27, 1996, the night before Thanksgiving, when Scott Scurlock and his long-term partner Steve Biggins robbed Seafirst Bank in Lake City. After taking $1.08 million, they couldn’t locate a tracking device, which eventually led police to them.

From 1992 to 1996, Scurlock and his accomplices pulled off 19 confirmed heists, according to the documentary, pulling in more than $2.3 million. Scurlock took his last breaths in a stranger’s camper as law enforcement officers surrounded him after years of damage.

ALSO READ: Will 3 Body Problem Run For 3 Seasons On Netflix? Here’s All We Know About Potential Trilogy

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside