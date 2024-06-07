Will Timothy Olyphant Voice Terminator In Netflix's Animated Series? Here's What Report Says

Netflix has announced that Timothy Olyphant will lend his voice to the iconic Terminator character in its upcoming animated series, Terminator Zero. This exciting news was shared at the Next on Netflix: Animation event in Los Angeles. The show is expected to premiere on August 29.

A tale of two eras

Terminator Zero is set in two different periods of time. In 1997, an artificial intelligence called Skynet became self-aware and raised a war against humanity so that it can capture and reign. By 2022, this war had been going on for several decades and only a few human beings remained fighting the unending hoards of machines sent by Skynet.

A soldier is sent back to 1997 with the aim of changing the course of the human race. She must guard Malcolm Lee, who is working on a rival AI system to Skynet. During this period however, Malcolm grapples with ethical issues surrounding his work while he and his children are pursued by an unstoppable future assassin.

New faces in the Terminator universe

Despite being set in the well-known Terminator universe, Terminator Zero will feature new characters. It is produced by Mattson Tomlin who has worked on The Batman II. The latter acts as both executive producer and showrunner together with David Ellison from Skydance Productions as well as Dana Goldberg plus Don Granger from Skydance Media. Masashi Kudo directs with Production IG taking care of animation duties.

Timothy Olyphant’s role in Terminator Zero adds another impressive project to his resume. He currently stars in Noah Hawley’s FX series Alien and appeared in Justified: City Primeval and Daisy Jones & The Six . His inclusion reflects the fact that Netflix has added some big names to spice up their cast list hence promising top notch performances.

More animated adventures coming soon to Netflix

Apart from Terminator Zero, there are also plans to release Motel Transylvania in 2025 by Netflix. This animated series is a continuation of the successful franchise Hotel Transylvania.

It will follow Drac and Mavis as they leave behind their spooky Transylvanian home to build a new resort in the California desert, catering for both human beings as well as monsters.

Netflix’s animated catalog continues growing with shows like Terminator Zero and Motel Transylvania, which promise thrilling experiences for different audiences.

