Hyeri finds new home post exit from Creative Group ING; signs with Tiffany Young and Song Kang Ho’s agency SUBLIME

Hyeri, a popular actress and Girl’s Day member is all set for her upcoming endeavors with a new agency. She has signed an exclusive contract with SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY, which houses many a-list Korean celebrities. The label also expressed their utmost willingness to support Hyeri’s future projects.

Hyeri joins Song Kang Ho,Tiffany Young's agency SUBLIME

On May 24, SUBLIME conveyed an official statement through a Korean media outlet, announcing Hyeri’s addition to their artist lineup. “We are thrilled to confirm that we will be working with the actress”, the agency said.

SUBLIME further added their utmost willingness to support her future projects saying that they will provide everything possible for her to shine brighter, who already captivate the fans with an array of charms.

Meanwhile, SUBLIME houses many A-list Korean luminaries including the acclaimed actor Song Kang Ho, known for Parasite, Broker, and more films, Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, and more artists. Hence, there’s much expectation about how this new beginning will reshape the Reply 1988 actress’ acting career.

Previously, last month, it was confirmed that Hyeri has decided to part ways with Creative Group ING. This news came a few weeks after her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol's label C-JeS Studio acquired the agency. With her exit from Creative Group ING, she ended 5 years of journey with the company, since joining in 2019.

Who is Hyeri?

Lee Hyeri, better known as Hyeri is a popular Korean star, who has established a prolific career in both the K-pop and K-drama world. She started her journey in 2010, with the renowned five-piece group Girl’s Day.

2 years later, she kickstarted her acting career with a main role in SBS’ TV series Tasty Life. In the following years, she continued to pave her way as an actress with a string of commendable performances in many K-dramas.

In 2015, she bagged the lead role in Reply 1988, a Reply series drama, which became a massive hit worldwide. With its wild success, Hyeri also caught the attention of K-drama watchers. Some of her other notable works include My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Moonshine (2021), May I Help You (2022), and more.

Very soon, she will also make her silver-screen debut with the cheerleading-themed film Victory. Following that, she is all set to appear in a noir film titled Tropical Night (working title), where she will be seen in a lead role alongside actor Woo Do Hwan.

