'I-Land' and 'It’s Okay to Not Be Okay' nominated for International Emmy Awards

It’s big news for K-pop and K-drama fans! On September 23, the nominations for this year’s International Emmy Awards were revealed and eagle-eyed fans found some familiar names on the list. The Mnet survival show ‘I-Land’ has been nominated for the ‘Non-Scripted Entertainment’ category, while the tvN drama ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ is nominated for the ‘TV Movie / Mini-Series’ category.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 49th International Emmy Awards and spread across 44 nominees, these South Korean shows found their deserved spot. The ‘Non-Scripted Entertainment’ category has ‘Da’s Liefde! [That’s Love!]’ from Belgium and ‘¿Quién es la Máscara? [The Masked Singer] – Season 2’ from Mexico contending for the trophy beside ‘I-Land’.

The survival show received love from fans across the globe as it saw millions flock to vote for their favourite contestant. ‘I-Land’ gave birth to the boy group ENHYPEN as we know it today.

tvN’s ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ saw Kim Soo Hyun, Oh Jung Se and Seo Ye Ji deal with the sensitive topic of mental health and will now be competing against Norway’s ‘Atlantic Crossing’, United Kingdom’s ‘Des’ and Brazil’s ‘Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)’.

Previously, it was reported that KBS2’ ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ will be entering its name for the prestigious award show. In the past, actor Jang Hyuk had received a nod from the International Emmys for his performance in ‘The Slave Hunters’ while KBS variety program ‘The Master Show’ got nominated for the non-scripted entertainment category in 2011. ‘The Land of The Wind’ was in the run for Best Drama Series (2009) and ‘Granni-E-minem’ for the Documentary category (2020).

We hope for the best for both the nominees!

