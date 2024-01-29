BTS' V and IU are best friends with fab chemistry in behind the scenes of Love wins all filming; See PICS

BTS' V appeared in IU's music video for her pre-release track Love wins all. The video and the song have been receiving a lot of attention and love from the fans. The recent behind-the-scenes footage and pictures revealed the best friend energy that the two share. V had also featured as a guest on IU's YouTube show IU's Palette. Here is a look at the filming of Love wins all.

BTS' V and IU's playful chemistry during Love wins all filming

IU's Love wins all dropped on January 24. Fans were delighted to see BTS' V and IU together. The two had displayed their best friend chemistry on IU's Palette too. They were seen laughing together and pulling each other's legs. Being perfectionists, V and IU planned and practised the scenes together till they got it right even during the cold harsh winters.

The Strawberry Moon singer has been preparing for a comeback with her new album. Since V had to enlist for his mandatory military service, IU was quick to film for the video. In the video, IU also mentioned that V had to enlist within a week of filming so it was a tough schedule for him but she was glad that it worked out and that she has kind friends.

More about IU and BTS' V

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. She is also a well-known actor. The artist has starred in various hit dramas like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers and many more. She recently took the lead in the movie Dream alongside Park Seo Joon. She is currently filming for the drama series Thank You for Your Hard Work which will also star Park Bo Gum.

IU's last release was her album Lilac in 2021. In 2022, she held her concert The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun.

BTS member V is currently enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

