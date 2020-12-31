Kim Go Eun signs FIRST drama after The King: Eternal Monarch; Actress to lead Yumi’s Cells webtoon adaptation

Kim Go Eun has dropped a New Year gift for fans! It has been revealed that the actress will be starring in the adaptation of Yumi’s Cells. The drama marks her first series since The King: Eternal Monarch.

Kim Go Eun is leaving 2020 on a great note! The actress lit the year up with her detective role in The King: Eternal Monarch, opposite Lee Min Ho, followed by starring in a short film in Untact, alongside Kim Joo Hun. Just as the year takes a bow, it has been revealed that Kim Go Eun has signed on a new drama. According to Soompi, Kim Go Eun will be starring in the adaptation of the hit webtoon Yumi’s Cells.

The webtoon narrates the tale of an office worker named Yumi. The webtoon is told from her viewpoint and sees the many brain cells in her head controlling her thought, emotion and action. Kim Go Eun will be essaying the titular role who finds it difficult to express her feelings. As she grows in her love and professional life, she begins to see happiness in small joys of life. Speaking about the webtoon and her role, Kim Go Eun said, "I think the reason that the love story of the ordinary woman Yumi was able to make so many people laugh and cry over such a long period of time was because of how relatable it was. I’m looking forward to her future journey.”

The drama will be directed by Familiar Wife and Shopping King Louie director Lee Sang Yeob. Memories of the Alhambra writer Song Jae Jung and Find Me in Your Memory writer Kim Yoon Joo are the co-writers on the drama. Yumi's Cells likely to start in the first half of 2021.

Credits :Soompi

