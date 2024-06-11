Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung's dating rumors get squashed by onlookers at music festival

Kim Soo Hyun and former I.O.I member Lim Nayoung gave rise to dating rumors after the duo was unexpectedly spotted together at the 2024 Ultra Music Festival. A video from the site quickly took the internet by storm, with many speculating about their relationship status.

Attendees at Ultra Music Festival deny Kim Soo Hyun and former I.O.I member Lim Nayoung's dating rumor

According to other attendees present at the music festival, Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung are not dating. Some onlookers squashed the rumors, saying that the sponsor of the actor’s recent drama, Queen of Tears, was also in a partnership with the EDM festival. Hence, Kim Soo Hyun was invited to attend.

The viral clip, where he is seen whispering to Lim Nayoung, is actually because of the loud sound. In addition, aside from Kim Soo Hyun, another A-list actor, Park Seo Joon, was also present at the music festival, as seen in the viral clip.

More about Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung's dating rumors

For the uninitiated, the rumor of their relationship stemmed from a sighting at the 2024 Ultra Music Festival. A clip from the video quickly became a hot topic, with netizens pouring their utmost interest into the matter. In the video, Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung can be seen standing side by side, enjoying the music.

However, what caught fans' attention was when the Queen of Tears actor whispered to her. While many wondered what they were talking about, most people thought they must have a close relationship.

Moreover, some netizens also pointed out that Kim Soo Hyun channeled a ‘boyfriend’ look with his casual cap and oversized t-shirt. In the video, Park Seo Joon can also be seen standing beside him.

More about Kim Soo Hyun?

Kim Soo Hyun is the highest-paid Korean actor who rose to insane popularity with an array of popular roles in successful dramas. Aside from the 2024 hit Queen of Tears, he also starred in The Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), My Love from the Star (2013), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), and more.

Who is Lim Nayoung?

Lim Nayoung rose to fame after finishing tenth in Mnet’s survival show Produce 101. Later, she joined I.O.I and was active with the group till 2017. Around 2016, she joined Pristin and its sub-unit Pristin V in 2018. In 2019, she parted ways with both groups and signed under a new agency to continue her journey as a soloist.

