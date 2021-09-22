Kim Yoo Jung and how she came to be known as the ‘Sageuk fairy’ of the Korean drama industry

Kim Yoo Jung turns 22 today and we are looking back at the many historical/ period drama roles that she has taken so far alluding to her sweetheart acting.

Iljimae and Dong Yi: Child actress Kim Yoo Jung had a bountiful start to her career with multiple roles in her bag as the younger roles of the female protagonists of the dramas. ‘Iljimae’ won her the first award as an actor making her take on a powerful role in ‘Dong Yi’.

Moon Embracing the Sun: The drama that brought the spotlight to many known faces of the K-drama industry that know now, ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ saw Kim Yoo Jung paired opposite Yeo Jin Goo as the two arguably won more hearts for their portrayal of the young protagonists than the adult ones.

Secret Door: Another limited role but one that won her the ‘New Star Award’, Kim Yoo Jung was making her unmissable mark in the various historical dramas and becoming a regular but notable pick for directors.

Love in the Moonlight: We cannot talk about Kim Yoo Jung without mentioning her first step as an adult role and that too, one opposite the strikingly handsome Park Bo Gum. This one scored the actress multiple nominations and wins at award shows as fans cheered the love between the two. Her portrayal as the disguised relationship counsellor, falling in love with the Crown Prince saw a fever in the nation.

Lovers of the Red Sky: Returning to a historical role after a few modern ones, Kim Yoo Jung plays a blind painter whose vision returns for reasons unknown. Her lively acting is seeing a return as the heartbreaking love story of the painter and an astrologer with an opposing fate. The drama has been added to the watch lists of romance enthusiasts as it plays every week.

With so many hanbok-clad roles up her sleeve, it is only fair she is named the ‘Sageuk fairy’.

Which is your favourite Kim Yoo Jung drama? Let us know below.