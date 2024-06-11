Lee Min Ki’s Crash maintains top spot in Monday-Tuesday viewership ratings race; Song Seung Heon’s The Player 2 comes second

Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young's ongoing crime comedy K-drama, Crash, is making rounds by taking the top spot in the viewership race of Monday and Tuesday dramas. On the other hand, Song Seung Heon and Oh Yeon Seo’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers follows close behind.

On June 11, it was revealed by Nielsen Korea that the latest episode of Crash, starring Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young, recorded the top viewership ratings of 5.427%. However, there was a slight dip of 0.5 percent from episode 8 which was the highest rating of the drama in the whole run yet.

Crash is a crime and comedy K-drama that follows the story of the traffic crime investigation team who no one usually pays attention to but when a strange case unfolds all eyes move on them.

Lee Min Ki plays Cha Yeon Ho who becomes the new head of TCI he is a keen observer but faces social anxiety and can not drive. Kwak Sun Young portrays Min So Hee a rash driver and master of fighting techniques who helps Cha Yeon Ho.

Meanwhile, Song Seung Heon and Oh Yeon Seo starrer The Player 2: Master of Swindlers saw a rise in its ratings. With episode 3, The Player 2: Master of Swindlers recorded its personal best of 4.2 percent.

Dare to Love starring Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young achieved a nationwide rating of 1 percent with the airing of episode 9. There was a dip of 0.1 percent from the previous episode.

Know more about Lee Min Ki

Lee Min Ki is a popular South Korean actor, who has cemented his space in the industry with roles across movies and K-dramas. He is known for his memorable roles in hit K-dramas like My Liberation Notes, The Lies Within, Because This is My First Life, The Beauty Inside, and Oh My Ladylord.

Before Crash, he was last seen playing a lead role in fantasy romance K-drama Behind Your Touch in which Han Ji Min and EXO’s Suho co-starred.

