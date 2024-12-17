7 best Hindi movies on Netflix to introduce your Non-Indian friend to Bollywood

If you have a friend who’s new to Bollywood, introducing them to some of the best Hindi movies on Netflix is a great way to start. Bollywood films are full of music, drama, and colorful stories that capture the heart of India. Netflix has a wide selection of films, from classic hits to blockbusters, that will give your friend a taste of what Indian cinema is all about.

Whether they enjoy romance, action, or emotional stories, these films are perfect for anyone wanting to explore the exciting world of Bollywood for the first time!

7 best movies that will help you introduce Bollywood to your Videshi friend

Swades

Swades is a heartfelt Bollywood film on Netflix, perfect for introducing your friend to Indian cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, it tells the story of an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) working at NASA, who returns to his village in India and gets involved in uplifting the community.

With its powerful message about social change, empowerment, and the importance of giving back, Swades blends emotion and inspiration, making it a must-watch for anyone exploring the depth of Bollywood films.

Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om is a popular Bollywood film on Netflix, ideal for introducing your friend to the excitement of Indian cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the movie blends action, drama, and romance.

Advertisement

It follows the story of a man who is reincarnated to seek revenge for his previous life’s tragic end. With stunning visuals, catchy music, and a gripping storyline, Om Shanti Om is a fun and emotional journey that captures the essence of Bollywood's entertainment magic.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is a powerful Bollywood film on Netflix that’s perfect for introducing your friend to thought-provoking Indian cinema. Starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and R. Madhavan, the movie follows a group of college friends who are inspired to fight for justice after reenacting the lives of freedom fighters.

The film blends history, youth activism, and emotion, offering a strong message about patriotism and social change. With its iconic soundtrack and impactful performances, Rang De Basanti is an unforgettable film that will leave a lasting impression.

Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na is a fun Bollywood movie on Netflix, great for introducing your friend to the vibrant side of Indian cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film mixes action, comedy, romance, and drama.

Advertisement

It tells the story of a retired army officer who goes undercover as a student to protect a general's daughter from a terrorist group.

The movie is packed with light-hearted moments, catchy songs, and a dose of patriotism, making it a perfect blend of entertainment and heartwarming moments that showcases the classic Bollywood charm.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a heartwarming Bollywood movie available on Netflix, perfect for introducing your foreign friend to the emotional depth of Indian cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, the film beautifully blends romance, friendship, and family drama.

It follows the story of a terminally ill man who brings joy and love into the lives of a lonely woman and her family, all while hiding his own pain. The movie is filled with touching moments, catchy music, and a message about living life to the fullest, making it a memorable introduction to Bollywood.

Advertisement

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a must-watch Bollywood movie on Netflix for anyone new to Indian cinema. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this film captures the essence of friendship, love, and personal growth.

Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, it follows three friends navigating life, relationships, and their evolving paths after college. With its modern, youthful vibe, memorable dialogues, and a soundtrack that became iconic, Dil Chahta Hai resonates with audiences of all ages and is a perfect introduction to Bollywood’s contemporary storytelling.

Barfi!

Barfi! is a beautiful Bollywood film available on Netflix that’s perfect for introducing your foreign friend to the magic of Indian cinema. Directed by Anurag Basu, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz in a story of love, loss, and resilience.

The film centers around Barfi, a mute and deaf man, and his complicated relationships with two women. With stunning performances, an emotional storyline, and an unforgettable soundtrack, Barfi! offers a heartfelt experience that captures the charm of Bollywood’s ability to blend emotions with artistry.

So, which one are you planning to watch first?

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit leases office space in Mumbai at this staggering amount? REPORT