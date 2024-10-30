EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi co-actor Saurabh Shukla gushes over his talking skills; says THIS about Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn

Saurabh Shukla is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, who has been in showbiz for years and has worked with several leading actors. Recently, he expressed gratitude to his Barfi co-star, Ranbir Kapoor. He revealed that the actor was always easy-going on set and that they shared good camaraderie. Moreover, he shared that Akshay Kumar never leaves the set until his work is done, while working with Ajay Devgn in Raid was a wonderful experience.

Saurabh Shukla recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. He recounted his experience working with Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi, Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2, and Ajay Devgn in Raid.

Beginning with Barfi, the actor mentioned that the film was a game-changer for his career. It helped him regain his confidence as an actor, so he feels indebted to Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor.

He recalled that the Animal actor interacted with him a lot and was a significant factor during a critical phase in his career. Shukla said, "Because Ranbir was my co-actor, and he used to talk so much, and he is a great talker, well-read, and stylish. So, Ranbir was a significant factor in my life. I had many scenes with him in the film. I love that camaraderie between two actors, and I realized what I had been missing."

Another film that brought Saurabh Shukla a lot of fame and success was Jolly LLB and its sequel, where he played the role of a court judge. Saurabh revealed that he initially rejected the role as he thought he wouldn't have much to do in it. However, the director, Subhash Kapoor, asked him to read the script, which convinced him.

The actor, who will also be a part of the film's third installment, Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, mentioned that he enjoyed working with both actors. Explaining why, he said that both are interesting people and take their work seriously.

The Kick actor said that an admirable quality of Akshay Kumar is that he never leaves the set before his work for the day is done. He said, “When he arrives on the set—whether it's at 9 a.m. or otherwise—he gets ready in the vanity van and doesn't return until his work is done, except for lunchtime. Even if he doesn't have a shot, he will sit behind and work but will remain on the set.”

Apart from them, Shukla also mentioned that it was an exceptional experience working with Ajay Devgn in Raid.

Saurabh was last seen in Bhediya. His upcoming films include Jolly LLB 3, No Rules for Fools, and Identity Card.

