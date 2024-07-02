Did you know Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan auditioned for his role in Laal Singh Chaddha?

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, made his Bollywood debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's Maharaj. The film, premiered on Netflix, also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh, among others. Khan's debut received positive responses from both fans and critics. Before this milestone, he had encountered several rejections, including one for a role in his father Aamir's movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Junaid Khan auditioned for Aamir Khan's role in Laal Singh Chaddha

In a recent chat with Times Of India, Junaid Khan revealed that he had actually auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha which Aamir Khan has talked about publicly, but it didn’t work out. Junaid also revealed that Aamir Khan was keen and wanted him to do the film.

When asked about the role Junaid Khan auditioned for, Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that it was for the protagonist, Laal Singh Chaddha. Malhotra mentioned that both he and Aditya Chopra saw the audition and were highly impressed, describing it as outstanding. He added that it would be great if the clip could be released at some point in the future.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

On August 11, 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha hit theaters, featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Directed by Advait Chandan, it served as the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump. Despite high anticipation, the film flopped at the box office, grossing just Rs 60 crore in India.

Junaid Khan on the work front

After his successful debut with Maharaj, Junaid has two more projects lined up. One is a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor, and the other pairs him with South superstar Sai Pallavi.

Aamir Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has already started shooting for his upcoming movie titled Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza. According to a Hindustan Times report, Khan has aimed to spotlight another stigmatized condition in society, similar to Taare Zameen Par, through Sitaare Zameen Par. The heartfelt story addresses Down Syndrome, aiming to sensitively portray the experiences of those affected and promote equal treatment for them.

