EXCLUSIVE: Barzakh's Sanam Saeed desires to work with Aamir Khan, Tabu; talks about Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Sanam Saeed is currently making huge waves with the announcement of her upcoming series, Barzakh. The project holds a special place in her fans' hearts as it marks the actress' second collaboration with Fawad Khan after Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Most recently, the makers released the trailer, and the six-episode series is all set to release digitally this July.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanam opened up about her fondness for Indian cinema and highlighted the factors that have made Pakistani dramas earn huge popularity across the border, especially in India. Not only this, she even provided us with the latest updates on the upcoming Netflix Original Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Are you fond of Indian cinema?

I am more fond of the Indie films that India makes more than the commercial ones. I really enjoy the films that are on the OTT platforms. Before them, It was always the festival films, but in terms of the commercial films, I really I have always enjoyed Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali's work and the ones that are on the OTT platforms, I'm really enjoying them.

Is there any Indian actor you are looking forward to working with?

There are so many now. My answer used to be always Aamir Khan, but after the OTT platform, there are so many. I've always wanted to work with Vikrant Massey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Tabu. All these actors are now making waves in the indie film genre.

What's the update on Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo?

I have wrapped up my part; hopefully, by the end of the year or the beginning of next year, we will be able to see it. That's definitely going to be something that everyone is interested in because it's got a whole bunch of your favorite actors from Pakistan. Ten of us, five different tracks overlapping. It's a cult favorite novel of Farhat Ishtiaq. It has got a very unique way of storytelling and people will really be intrigued by it.

What has made Pakistani dramas popular in India?

We are each other's other half. One country took another direction and another country to another direction, but in essence, if we trace back to our grandparents, not even our ancestors, but our great-grandparents, we all shared the same soil. We still share the same soil. There's just a border drawn between us, but essentially, we are of the same blood, same sand, and same soil. Over time, our cultures and religions have defined us and shaped us into who we are now.

Our stories resonate with each other because we walk, talk, and look the same. When one shares a language with another person, he/she shares that bond already. There are just so many reasons that bring us together more than separate us. So, that was bound to happen. It was just a matter of time when India got familiar with who Pakistan is, what the people of Pakistan are like, and what work we do. The stories we tell are always going to resonate with our neighbors.

Were you stuck with Kashaf's image?

After shooting Zindagi Gulzar Hai, I did embody a bit of Kashaf. More importantly, because of the kind of role model that she became for people, I wanted to honor that character and live up to people's standards of what she was, but I realized I'm an actor. I'm not really Kashaf, that's the character. So, it took me a few years to get out of that and allow audiences to see other works of mine and make them realize that she is there and she will always be there. But I'm not her.

Only a part of her is in me, and a part of me is in her, but otherwise, I did believe in the same thing Kashaf did. A voice for the voiceless, standing up for things that are not right, standing up for the weak and family situations. I have the courage to speak of things like that, and I'm glad that Kashaf was that character. I have insecurities, I have questions, and I'm indecisive, particularly at that time. So, there are definitely parts of Kashaf in me and mine in her, and that's why she resonated with everyone. Every girl would be like that's my story.

Sanam Saeed's work front

The actress will be seen sharing screens alongside Fawad Khan in Barzakh. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the series is all set to release digitally on July 19. It will be available on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global from July 19.

On the professional front, Sanam will be seen next in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original series. Besides her, the ensemble cast includes Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, and Hania Aamir, among others.

