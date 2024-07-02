Maharaj: Director Siddharth Malhotra recalls times when Junaid Khan's debut film release was put on hold; 'I cried a lot'

Days after witnessing a brief hurdle over its release, Junaid Khan's debut film, Maharaj, finally saw its light on June 21. The film was put on hold and faced a temporary stay order after Vishwa Hindu Parishad allegedly claimed that the film might hurt religious sentiments. Later, the Gujarat Court gave a clean chit to Junaid Khan-starrer.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra has now broken his silence over difficult times before its release.

Maharaj director talks about the making of the film and its 'painful' release

In a new interview with ANI, Siddharth P Malhotra shared his experience of how everything was going according to the plan until its release date approached.

"This is the story of an unsung hero that should be told. This is the whole journey of a hero. And he is fighting for women's rights, for everything. So a script was made, it was approved, Junaid was narrated, Jaideep sir and all the other actors came. The film was also made," he said.

"But the period of release was very painful," the director added.

Filmmaker Siddharth recalls crying over Maharaj's release

Director Siddharth Malhotra also remembered how Maharaj was judged despite being made with "pure intention" of not harming any community.

"...So we got a cover, a poster. And the judgement was done. So that was a big pain. I cried a lot. I literally cried. My father Prem Kishen, my mother, everyone came home and supported me," he shared.

Maharaj director then shared that the film had no negative aspects saying that it is "pro-religion" and "pro-humanity".

Talking about the cast and crew's respective contributions to the film, Siddharth said that he is happy that Junaid and Jaideep are being acknowledged for their works. "Writing is getting lauded, dialogues are being quoted, my work is also being appreciated," he added.

Junaid Khan reveals how the team felt over its stay order

Earlier, Junaid Khan, who plays the role of Karsandas Mulji in Maharaj, spoke about how the team was "on edge a little bit" amid their tough times over its release. Junaid added, however, that they had faith in the film.

Maharaj is currently streaming on Netlfix.

