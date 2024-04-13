Will Singham Again get postponed to Diwali 2024 to avoid clash with Pushpa: The Rule? REPORT

The upcoming clash of much-awaited biggies Singham Again and Pushpa: The Rule on August 15 has been a big topic of discussion in the trade circle and on social media. These are two of the biggest films of the year and target the same audience. However, as per the latest buzz, the clash may not happen because Singham Again is not ready and is likely to get postponed.

Singham Again to release on Diwali 2024?

As per Bollywood Hungama, Singham Again isn't ready to release on Aug 15 and will take more time to complete. The report suggests that the makers are now planning to release the film on Diwali 2024 which means it's unlikely to clash with Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2.

A trade source has been quoted as saying, "Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and the team have been shooting day and night for Singham Again with the will to bring it during the August 15, 2024 weekend. However, the shoot is taking longer than expected as a film like Singham Again requires a lot of attention. Rohit and Ajay don't want to rush through the proceedings only to make it to a certain release date. They want the scale and vision to come out exactly as fleshed on the paper without any compromise,"

Reportedly, Ajay and Rohit have already discussed the idea of postponing the film with Jio Studios and they have got the go-ahead. "Jio has suggested a Diwali 2024 release to Rohit and Ajay, and the duo is also considering the date. The timelines of VFX and background score are now being reworked keeping the Diwali 2024 deadline in mind. Diwali has also proved to be lucky for Ajay and Rohit combo," the source added.

More about Singham Again

Singham Again is the 3rd installment of the much-loved Singham franchise and 5th film of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Along with Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

While Akshay, Ranveer, and Kareena have been a part of the cop universe, Deepika, Tiger, and Arjun are new entries. Deepika and Tiger will play the role of cops and Arjun will be seen as a villain.

