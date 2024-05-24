Ajay Devgn thanks Kashmir Film Authority for ‘cooperation’ as he wraps up Singham Again shoot; ‘We wish we keep coming here’

Singham Again stands out as the eagerly anticipated movie of the year. Director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn recently wrapped up filming in Kashmir. Several images and clips from the set circulated widely online, fueling fans' anticipation.

Ajay Devgn calls Kashmir a ‘beautiful place’

A video of Ajay Devgn went viral, in which he expressed his deep appreciation to the Kashmir Film Authority for their cooperation throughout the filming of his upcoming movie, Singham Again.

The video shows Ajay Devgn dressed in a police uniform and trendy sunglasses, standing amidst the scenic landscapes of Kashmir. He expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much Kashmir Film Authority, for a lovely shoot and so much cooperation. Beautiful place we wish we keep coming here. Thank you."

Ajay Devgn drops pic as he wraps up Singham Again shoot in Kashmir

Earlier, on X (formerly Twitter), Ajay Devgn shared a photo wearing a police uniform and stylish sunglasses. The original Singham emitted his fearless presence as he stood amidst the picturesque mountain backdrop. Leaning against an army van, he looked away from the camera. Along with the image, he captioned, "On Duty... AGAIN #SinghamAgain." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Prior to this, several images and videos from the shooting schedule in Kashmir had circulated widely on social media. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were also seen interacting with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, underscoring the action-packed narrative set amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the region.

Advertisement

More about Singham Again

Singham Again marks the third installment of the highly successful Singham franchise, released in 2011. The star-studded cast includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in significant roles. Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, and Cinergy, the film is slated for a theatrical release in August 2024.

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Rohit Shetty drops exciting glimpse of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao; announces Kashmir schedule wrap