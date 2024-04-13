Akshay Kumar's Sky Force director Sandeep Kewlani gives it back to troll questioning fate of upcoming biggie

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead was expected to end their bad phase at the box office. However, the film didn't get an encouraging response from the audience despite the Eid release.

As the bad phase of Akshay continues, he's facing unfair trolling on social media. But as a troller recently tried to speculate the fate of his upcoming biggie Sky Force, the director of the film, Sandeep Kewlani came to Akshay's rescue.

Sky Force director Sandeep Kewlani gives it back to a troll questioning the fate of the film

After Akshay Kumar's latest film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan didn't get an encouraging response at the box office, a troll questioned the fate of his upcoming biggie Sky Force. "#SkyForce sure shot Disaster hain. Save this tweet #AkshayKumar fans." tweeted the troll.

Giving it back to him in style, Sandeep Kewlani, the director of Sky Force tweeted, "Delete maat karna" (Don't delete the tweet) followed by a kiss emoji.

More about Sky Force

Sky Force promises to tell the untold true story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. The upcoming aerial action drama features Akshay Kumar as an Indian Air Force Officer and will mark the debut of Veer Pahariya as an actor.

Sky Force is helmed by Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Kapur. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik and is slated for release on Oct 2, 2024.

Akshay Kumar's work front

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay will be next seen in Sarfira which is the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is slated to release on July 12, 2024. On Oct 2, Sky Force will hit the cinemas which will be followed by Singham Again.

Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, Singham Again will have Akshay Kumar reprising his role of Veer Sooryavanshi in the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The film has been reportedly postponed from August 15 to Diwali 2024.

On Christmas 2024, Akshay will be treating his fans with Welcome To The Jungle which is the 3rd part of the Welcome franchise. A few more upcoming films that will have him in the lead are Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 3, and Khel Khel Mein.

ALSO READ: Baisakhi 2024: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and more celebs extend heartfelt wishes