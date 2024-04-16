Amar Singh Chamkila’s killer revealed motive behind shooting singer, says Mehsampur director Kabir Singh Chowdhry

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila, is currently streaming on Netflix, and fans are loving it. The film, which stars Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles, has done a fabulous job of portraying the popular Punjabi singer and his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

These two were assassinated outside an event in 1998 and the mystery behind their killing remains unresolved. But mockumentary Mehsampur’s director, Kabir Singh Chowdhury, recently revealed that he had met one of the murderers.

Mehsampur director opens up on meeting Amar Singh Chamkila’s killer

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kabir Singh Chowdhury revealed that during his on-ground research for Mehsampur, he crossed paths with one of the men who killed Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife. Mehsampur revolved around Amar Singh Chamkila. The director further added that his meeting with the killer, who is still alive, was to understand the possible motive behind the killing but the filmmaker quipped that he would not put ‘too much weight on it.’

Explaining the reason he feels Chamkila’s murder has been unresolved, Mehsampur's director expressed that one possible reason could be the complexity of the case. He feels there can be multiple potential motives and suspects involved. “Additionally, the passage of time may have made it more difficult for investigators to gather sufficient evidence or witness testimony." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

It's also possible that there were political or societal pressures at play, hindering the investigation. Overall, the combination of these factors may have contributed to the mystery surrounding Chamkila's murder remaining unsolved,” said Kabir Singh Chowdhury.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The film Amar Singh Chamkila sheds light on the life of the popular Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. He was known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s.

The music industry considers Chamkila as the first superstar of Punjabi pop culture. Amit Trivedi once dubbed him as ‘The Elvis of Punjab’ and some also considered the late singer as their influence in the music industry. He is credited for penning and singing many songs. He went on to record his debut hit album, Takue Te Takua, in 1980 with female vocalist Surinder Sonia.

When he decided to part ways with his fellow musicians and went on to take Punjabi music alone, he met his new bandmate, singer Amarjot, whom he fell in love with and later married.

Chamkila, along with his wife and co-artist Amarjot, was assassinated at the young age of 27. Imtiaz Ali's directorial is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer gets 'Ek Chamach Khila' shoutout from Amul