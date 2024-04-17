Amar Singh Chamklia's son isn't happy with THIS scene from Diljit Dosanjh starrer? Here's what we know

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali brought Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra on board to tell the tale of the 'Elvis of Punjab,' musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The biopic is being showered with immense praise from the audience and the fans of the ace singer. But recently, Chamkila's son, Jaiman Chamkila, expressed disappointment with one of the scenes shot in the film. Read on!

Amar Singh Chamkila's son is not happy with one scene from his dad's biopic

After creating a lot of hype around the biographical drama film, the makers released Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix on April 12, 2024. Since then, people online have gone gaga over the performances of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. They also laud director Imtiaz Ali for trying to keep the story as real as possible and portraying it with the utmost honesty.

But recently, Chamkila's son Jaiman Chamkila said that he was unhappy with the way the parents of his mother, Amarjot Kaur, were portrayed in the film, especially in one specific scene. While talking to Aaj Tak, he said that in the climax, when the bodies of Chamkila and Amarjot are laid on the ground at their home, her parents arrive and rush into the room to steal all the money and jewelry that the couple has collected over the years.

Expressing his disappointment, Jaiman said in Hindi, “Aisa toh nahi tha jaise unhone dikhaaya hai. Agar aisi koi baat hoti toh mujhe pata hi hota, mujhe toh paala hi un logon ne hai. Mere jitne bhi hak hain, mujhe un logon ne hi dilaaye hain. Toh yeh thoda mujhe laga ki unhone galat dikhaaya hai. (It wasn't like what they had shown. If there was something like that, I would have known. They have raised me. All the rights that I have, they have given me. So, I feel this was wrongly shown in the film)."

Amar Singh Chamkila's son is impressed with Diljit Dosanjh's acting

Apart from that, the family of Amar Singh Chamkila was satisfied with the way the movie came out. Chamkila's son, Jaiman Chamkila, said that he was impressed with Diljit Dosanjh's portrayal of his father. Showering praise on the Udta Punjab actor, he said, "Diljeet bhai ji ne bahut badiya kaam hai aur jaise unki real-life image thi, woh bilkul waise hi lag rahe the (Diljeet brother has done an amazing work. The way his (Chamkila) real-life image was, he was looking exactly like that)."

The Punjabi artist is currently busy with his musical tour and has an upcoming Punjabi language movie lined up.

