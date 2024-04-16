Parineeti Chopra drops BTS PICS from Amar Singh Chamkila sets; Badshah turns memer in comment section

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh joined hands with Imtiaz Ali for the biographical drama film Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  10:45 PM IST |  3.3K
Parineeti Chopra
Pic courtesy: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila has currently taken over scores of TV screens in India. The movie that tells the tragic tale of the life of a musical couple in Punjab is being loved by many, including several B-town stars. A while ago, Chopra let the audience peep into the making of the biographical drama film by dropping several behind-the-scenes glimpses from it.

Parineeti Chopra shares BTS glimpses from Amar Singh Chamkila

A couple of hours ago, Parineeti Chopra took to social media and shared multiple glimpses showcasing how she worked her way to get into the shoes of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur, in the film. As she dropped the BTS glimpses from the sets of the film titled Amar Singh Chamkila, she thanked her hair, makeup, and costume team, who helped her shine in the movie and look her part.

In the post, she wrote, “Shoutout to my glam team, for making me Chamkila (shine) as Amarjot, for all the fun-filled days at Gurudwara, and for capturing Amarjot throughout the film in these stills.”

Take a look:


Soon after, several people took to the comments section to laud Pari’s dedication and her team’s hard work in making it all look so real on the screens. Among them was Indian rapper and music composer Badshah, who had a laugh at seeing Chopra make faces with her bloody makeup on. He commented, “3rd slide, goli khaane ka tareeka thoda kazuel hai.” To this, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress replied, “Kyunki “Be positive” always.”

Take a look:

Pic courtesy: Parineeti Chopra on Instagram

A couple of days ago, Parineeti also shared a photo album from the set of her first film of 2024. While she gave us a peek into the making, the actress also penned an emotional note expressing her gratitude for all the love and affection she has been receiving from the audience for her acting skills.

In her post, she wrote, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!

Take a look:


Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali had an eagle eye while casting for Amar Singh Chamkila and THIS reel vs real comparison is proof

Credits: Parineeti Chopra on Instagram
