Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone dazzle in monochromatic look

The stage is set for the magnificent evening of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The three days of splendid celebrations have kicked off today which will extend till March 3. Today is the first day of the highly anticipated glittery affair where celebrities from different walks of life have marked their gracious presence. Amongst several Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also recently shared their look as the couple dressed in their best.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look stunning for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

On March 1, a while back, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of stunning pictures with his wife and actress, Deepika Padukone. The pictures gave a peek into their look for the special evening that marks the first day of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant. It won’t be wrong to say that the couple not only serves classy couple goals but also looks perfect, aligning with the theme for the evening.

For the starry evening, the couple dazzled in their monochromatic looks, with Ranveer Singh sporting a white tuxedo. He completed his look with stylish red and black eyewear, while his lady love looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black pleated gown. She accessorized her look with an emerald sleek neckpiece and matching earrings. With immaculate makeup, seamless winged liner, and rouge lipstick; the actress looked like a dream. For the hair-do, the diva tied her curly hair with a ribbon.

While sharing the post, the actor didn’t write anything in the caption but let the red-heart emojis do the talking.

Take a look:

In addition to this, Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram stories to give a closer view of her look of the evening. Take a look at the pictures shared by her.

For the unversed, according to the itinerary for day one, the theme is an evening dedicated to a conservatory where the dress code for the guests is an elegant cocktail outfit. In addition to this, the splendid evening will witness a drone show followed by the eagerly-anticipated special live performance by International pop icon Rihanna. The ‘perfect end’ to the ‘magical evening’ will be done with the scrumptious dinner and an after party.

